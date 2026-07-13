What’s happening | Dance at the Andrew Freedman Home, canoeing, a summer job fair and more

Boots in The Boogie Down!

Friday, July 17, 6-9 p.m.

Andrew Freedman Home, 1125 Grand Concourse

Free

Summer is here and Freedman Fridays at the historic Andrew Freedman Home are B-A-C-K! This time we are doing things a little different. We are excited to dance real smooth and turn the dancefloor out. Join for some good ole line-dancing with DJ Danny as your host.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/boots-in-the-boogie-down-tickets-1992850325971.

Caribeando Community Music and Dance Workshops

Saturday, July 18, 2-4 p.m.

Next to the Enslaved African and Kingsbridge Burial Ground, 80 Van Cortlandt Park S. (Park Administrative Office)

Free

The Caribeando Community Music and Dance Workshop provides an excellent opportunity to learn and practice Caribbean musical and dance traditions rooted in African heritage. Participants will learn Bomba, Plena, Guaracha, Cha-cha-cha, Merengue and more. All ages, abilities and skill levels are welcome to explore the basic rhythms, steps, call-and-response interactions and shared community joy. The workshop will be held next to the Enslaved African and Kingsbridge Burial Ground behind the Tennis Courts. Parking is available in the Van Cortlandt Golf Lot.

For more information, visit vancortlandt.org/series/caribeando-community-music-and-dance-workshops-2/.

Basic Canoeing

Sunday, July 19, 1-2:30 p.m.

Crotona Nature Center, Crotona Park East and Charlotte Street

Free

Few experiences compare with being on the open water in New York City. The rhythm of the waves, the sun on your face and the exhilaration of slicing through the water all add up to an experience you’ll never forget. Our trained Urban Park Rangers will lead you on canoe adventures that range from the gentle waters of protected lakes to the challenging open waters of rivers and bays. All canoe programs are for ages 8 years and older.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2026/07/19/basic-canoeing.

Unwind Mondays With The Sax Guy

Monday, July 20, 5-11 p.m.

Sangria Cafe, 2085 Bartow Ave.

Free

Start your week on a smooth note at Sangria Cafe’s Unwind Mondays, where live sax melodies set the tone for a laid‑back, grown‑and‑sexy evening. Enjoy all‑day happy hour, crafted cocktails and a Dinner for Two Special featuring your choice of a Seafood Boil or Rib Eye Steak, paired with sangria or red wine and dessert. With a live performance by Tyrone Benjamin, this Monday escape blends great food, great music and great vibes — the perfect reset before the week kicks in.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/unwind-mondays-with-the-sax-guy-tickets-1989122129836.

Bronx ETE Anti-Stigma Conference in observance of Zero HIV Stigma Day

Tuesday, July 21, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, 234 E. 149 St.

Free

This year marks the first Bronx observance of Zero HIV Stigma Day, integrated into a community-centered anti-stigma conference and day of action. This year’s events will intentionally center on transgender, gender nonconforming and non-binary (TGNCNB) communities, immigrant communities and people with lived experience.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/bronx-ete-anti-stigma-conference-in-observance-of-zero-hiv-stigma-day-tickets-1989851010939.

VBS at Van Nest

Wednesday, July 22, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Van Nest Church, 755 Rhinelander Ave.

Free

Enjoy three days of fun, food and kid-friendly activities. The church has been hosting VBS for years as a free opportunity for kids in the community to get together in a safe and positive environment. You don’t have to be a church member or a Christian to attend. All are welcome!

For more information, visit vannest.church/vbs.

Early LIFE Summer Job Fair (Bronx)

Thursday, July 23, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Early LIFE, 80 E. 181st St.

Free

Join us for the Early LIFE Job Fair! Get ready to connect with a top employer and explore amazing job opportunities. Whether you’re a fresh graduate or looking for a career change, this job fair is the perfect platform to kickstart or continue your professional journey. Don’t miss out on this chance to network, learn and land your dream job. Mark your calendars and get ready to take the first step towards a brighter future!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/early-life-summer-job-fair-bronx-tickets-1992576468857.