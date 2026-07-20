What’s happening | Comedy, dance, yoga and more

Cafecito Comedy at Artizen NYC

Friday, July 24, 9-10:30 p.m.

Artizen NYC, 3700 Riverdale Ave.

$20-25

Join us for an unforgettable evening filled with laughs and good vibes at Artizen Comedy Night. This is your chance to catch some of the funniest acts NYC has to offer. Bring your friends, grab a drink and soak up the hilarious energy that only a live comedy show can deliver. Don’t miss out on a night packed with humor, fun, and great company!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/cafecito-comedy-artizen-nyc-tickets-1988767578363.

Summer on the Sound Festival

Saturday, July 25, 12-4 p.m.

Soundview Park, O’Brien Avenue and Leland Avenue

Free

Come celebrate our community’s efforts to revitalize Soundview Park and restore habitats in the Long Island Sound Watershed. The Bronx is Blooming is hosting a fun-filled family/community day of environmental educational experiences, arts and crafts, games, prizes, face-painting, free food and live DJ in Soundview Park. In recognition of City of Water Day, we will also be hosting a cleanup along the Long Island Sound. The rain date will be Aug. 1.

For more information, visit bronxisblooming.org/.

The Closest Thing to Your Skin

Sunday, July 26, 3-5 p.m.

Orchard Beach, 1 Orchard Beach Rd.

Free

Join us as we create a community quilt celebrating the Bronx! Bring a piece of cloth that means something to you and share why it’s special to you. I’ll quilt these fabrics into a mosaic of the beauty in the Bronx. Please use the Eventbrite link to sign up, as there is limited food and space available.

For more information, visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-closest-thing-to-your-skin-tickets-1993430720948.

West African Dance Class

Monday, July 27, 7:30 p.m.

Bridgefield Civic League, 3551 Laconia Ave.

Free

Get ready to move and groove in person with our fun and energetic West African Dance Class! Whether you’re a beginner or have some moves, this class is all about good vibes, great rhythms and learning traditional dances from West Africa. Open to all ages and backgrounds, we are one community with one rhythm! Come connect with the community, boost your mood and dance like no one’s watching. No fancy shoes needed, just bring your energy, drinking water, comfy clothing and a smile!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/west-african-dance-class-tickets-1991813390469.

Yoga in the Park

Tuesday, July 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

East River Picnic Area in Randall’s Island Park, East River Lane

Free

Stretch, breathe and find your inner peace at Randall’s Island Park’s free outdoor yoga series. Guided by a beloved, local yoga instructor, participants will flow through a calming and grounding sequence against the backdrop of the uptown skyline. All levels and abilities are welcome. Bring a friend, family member or two or your yoga-loving pet!

For more information, visit randallsisland.org/events/yoga-in-the-park-2026-tuesdays/2026-07-28.

Meet Me at the Park: Wood Carving with AIM Artist Jill Cohen-Nuñez

Wednesday, July 29, 3-5 p.m.

Joyce Kilmer Park, 955 Walton Ave.

Free

For this iteration of Meet Me At The Park, artist Jill Cohen-Nuñez is collaborating with participants in the Museum’s Teen Summer 2026 program (a paid arts internship for NYC high school students) to lead a free wood-carving workshop for all ages in Joyce Kilmer Park—located just one block south of the Museum on Grand Concourse.

For more information, visit bronxmuseum.org/event/park-cohen-nunez/.

Nature Crafts at Indian Field

Thursday, July 30, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Indian Field in Van Cortlandt Park, East 233 Street, between Jerome Avenue and Van Cortlandt Park East

Free

Join Van Cortlandt Park Alliance educator Lindsey Kriaris for hands-on, crafty fun with chalk watercolor paintings, nature crowns and more. Get creative with a different project each week. Great for ages 3-11.

For more information, visit vancortlandt.org/series/nature-crafts-at-indian-field/.