What’s happening | Morrisania Band, Summer Speed Series, Van Cortlandt House Museum tour and more

Morrisania Band Presents: A Tribute to Soul Royalty

Friday, Aug. 7, 8-10 p.m.

The Artist (Starving Artist), 249 City Island Ave.

$12.51

Step into a world of velvet vocals, unstoppable grooves and timeless hits. On Friday, Aug. 7, Morrisania Band transforms The Artist into a cathedral of soul as powerhouse vocalist Elissa Carmona leads an electrifying live tribute to the icons of R&B, soul and funk. From Aretha to Marvin, Chaka to Stevie—expect a night you’ll feel in your bones!

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/morrisania-band-presents-a-tribute-to-soul-royalty-registration-1993926915078.

Around The World Day

Saturday, Aug. 8, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Bronx Children’s Museum, 725 Exterior St., Second Floor

$8-14

“Around The World Day” is a monthly celebration of global cultures! Each month, explore a new theme, inviting children and their families to discover the vibrant foods, fashion and music from a different part of the world. It’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the diversity that makes the Bronx community so special.

For more information, visit 113102.blackbaudhosting.com/113102/tickets?tab=2&txobjid=2757d581-8ba0-4a0e-bd78-5bf559da4373.

Tour: Van Cortlandt Connections to the Caribbean and Latin America

Sunday, Aug. 9, 1-2:30 p.m.

The Van Cortlandt House Museum, 6036 Broadway

Free

Join VCHM Site Historian Nick Dembowski and artist in residence Samantha Box for a special one-hour tour connected to Overlapping Empires, Box’s site-wide contemporary art exhibition at Van Cortlandt House Museum. This tour will explore an often overlooked aspect of New York’s history that was crucial to its development, including the Van Cortlandt family’s connections to the Caribbean and Latin America, early New York’s role in Atlantic trade and the family’s ties to slavery and the slave trade.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/tour-van-cortlandt-connections-to-the-caribbean-and-latin-america-tickets-1992765262544.

Craft and Calm – Tremont Health Action Center

Monday, Aug. 10, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Tremont Neighborhood Health Action Center, 1826 Arthur Ave.

Free

Craft and Calm is a relaxing workshop where pregnant moms unwind through soothing music and simple creative activities. This workshop supports stress management by helping expectant parents slow down, breathe and release tension through gentle, creative expression. Join us at Craft and Calm – a peaceful space to de‑stress, express creativity and connect with other expecting parents while enjoying a calm, supportive atmosphere.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/free-craft-calm-tremont-health-action-center-tickets-1992143082587.

NYRR Summer Speed Series

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 6-8 p.m.

Icahn Stadium, 20 Randall’s Island

$21.15

Get ready for the 2026 NYRR Summer Speed Series at Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island. Chase fast times on a state-of-the-art 400-meter Mondo track and test your speed across a full lineup of events. Whether you’re competing, trying something new or racing with friends, this is your moment to shine under the stadium lights.

For more information, visit events.nyrr.org/nyrr-summer-speed-series.

Meet Me at the Park: Performances by AIM Artists Jodie Lyn-Kee- Chow and Asia Stewart

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 6:30-8 p.m.

Joyce Kilmer Park, 1040 Grand Concourse

Free

Jodie Lyn-Kee Chow and Asia Stewart showcase traditions of Black feminist performances related to Black liberation, joy and resistance. For this iteration of Meet Me at the Park, artists Jodie Lyn-Kee Chow and Asia Stewart are presenting free performances for all ages in Joyce Kilmer Park—located just one block south of the Museum on Grand Concourse. In the case of inclement weather, this program will take place at the Bronx Museum of the Arts.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/meet-me-at-the-park-performances-by-aim-artists-jodie-lyn-kee-chow-asia-tickets-1992596836778.

Summer Sports Experience: “Hustle Clash”

Thursday, Aug. 13, 4-6 p.m.

Ben Abrams Playground in Bronx Park, Boston Road and Bronx Park East

Free

Get ready for a day bursting with thrills, giggles and sports. “Hustle Clash” is your chance to explore new sports, target throws and balance challenges that will keep the energy high and smiles wide.

For more information, visit nycgovparks.org/events/2026/08/13/summer-sports-experience-ben-abrams-playground-hustle-clash.