BP Gibson hosts second installment of Bronx Summer Concert Series at Orchard Beach

summer concert series
Bronx residents gathered at Orchard Beach for the second show in the 2025 Bronx Summer Concert Series.
Photo courtesy of the Office of Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson hosted the second stop of the 2025 Bronx Summer Concert Series on Sunday, July 13, at Orchard Beach.

Among those who performed at this concert were Luisito Rosario, Sabor Anejo, La Jara Band and DJ Ralph Mercado. Hundreds of residents and beachgoers were on hand to watch, listen and dance along to these musical performances.

Gibson co-hosted the event with the Bronx Tourism Council, the Bronx Economic Development Corporation and the Business Initiative Corporation of New York.

“Our Bronx Summer Concert Series is a celebration of our borough’s rich culture, vibrant music and history! Thank you to our incredible performers, sponsors and everyone who joined us for some fun in the sun this weekend at our Bronx Riviera. We can’t wait to join all of you again,” Gibson said. “This weekend was another beautiful reminder of how vibrant the Bronx truly is. It’s our culture, our pride, our people that makes this borough so special, and I am proud to continue bringing events like this to neighborhoods across the Bronx all summer long.”

The Bronx Summer Concert Series kicked off on Saturday, July 5. The series will feature a show every weekend through Aug. 31 at Orchard Beach, Bronx Park East, Ferry Point Park, Van Cortlandt Park and Co-op City.

