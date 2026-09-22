Renaissance Youth Center celebrates $7 million investment and new home in the South Bronx

You may have heard the band “Music with a Message” perform on Good Morning America, at Lincoln Center, Yankee Stadium, or even Carnegie Hall. But today, the band performed at their home, the Renaissance Youth Center, celebrating major renovations announcements to their permanent home.

Joined by elected officials, parents, and community members, the Renaissance Youth Center (RYC) celebrated 25 years of serving the community on Sept. 17., with a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate their investment of $7 million to purchase the 32,000-square-foot building in the South Bronx.

The two new additional floors in the five-story facility – located at 3485 Third Avenue – will expand its arts, STEM, educational and civic programming for over 4,000 students.

“For 25 years, Renaissance Youth Center has worked to create opportunities for young people to discover their talents, build confidence, and envision what is possible for their futures,” said Bervin Harris, CEO of Renaissance Youth Center. “Having a permanent home gives us the opportunity to deepen that work, expand our programs, and continue building a space where young people and families know they belong.”

Harris says by transitioning from leasing to owning the facility, the center saves more than $500,000 annually, which can be reinvested in its students.

The facility currently has rooms on the first and second floors dedicated to music, STEM, robotics, coding, zoology, agriculture, astronomy and social-emotional learning programming.

These new upgraded classrooms will be four times the size of the average RYC classroom, which will provide opportunities for schools to visit the facility.

The new floors will include an upgraded sound studio with modern equipment; architecture and agriculture rooms equipped with indoor garden systems and specialized tools; an upgraded zoology room with new learning materials and interactive displays; a state-of-the-art astronomy room equipped with a high-tech projection mapping system, planetary models and interactive demonstrations and a new administration room.

The second floor will be transformed into classroom space for students.

Along with the investment, RYC is expected to add 35 high school spots, the first-ever high school program in the organization. This expansion will provide opportunities for high school students, particularly those who have aged out of the program but maintain strong ties to the RYC family.

Parents and students who utilize the space say they’re excited for the future of the program.

Christina Rivera was one of the first students of RYC when it opened its doors to the community. She’s now a mother whose child is enrolled in the program.

“It’s just an emotional moment for me to see the program from where it was to where it is now,” Rivera said with tears in her eyes. “Having elected officials here supporting the program and seeing all the kids here today is emotional. It’s amazing to see how much the program has grown.”

Ms. Rivera’s daughter, Leah, has taken dance classes at RYC since she was seven. She is now a senior in high school and is a singer in the “Music with a Message” band that performed on stage today.

“I’m just happy that it’s officially my home, my safe place. This place just helps me get out of reality and stress,” Leah said. “They’re like my family. I love how Mr. Harris is always pushing me to be my best, and he’s always pushing me ever since I joined the band. So I’m happy to be here and it’s just a very happy and emotional day.”

The ceremony honored Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, Assemblymember Chantel Jackson and Councilmember Althea Stevens, celebrating their contributions which saved the center from funding cuts.

“After 25 years of investing in our young people, Renaissance Youth Center has created more than programs. They have created a place where Bronx youth can learn, grow, discover their talents, and see what is possible for their future. This permanent home is a major investment in the next generation.” Stevens said.

“I am proud to celebrate this milestone with Renaissance Youth Center and look forward to seeing this space continue to open doors and create opportunities for our young people for years to come.”