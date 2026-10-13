Pelham Bay’s first Restaurant Week puts neighborhood restaurants in the spotlight

Pelham Bay’s first Restaurant Week is bringing dining specials to the neighborhood Oct. 12–18, and for Shangeri-La Restaurant owner Wendy Zhuo, it’s a chance to reconnect with the community her business has served since 2010.

“Over the past 16 years, Shangerila has become part of the neighborhood. We’ve watched families grow, celebrated birthdays and special occasions, and built lasting friendships with our customers,” Zhuo said.

Shangeri-La, at 2893 Buhre Ave., is offering a three-course menu for $29.95 per person during the weeklong promotion. The restaurant also hosted the Oct. 9 launch celebration, bringing together restaurant owners, community leaders and elected officials.

Organized by Alan Goldsher of Flavors of America, Restaurant Week encourages residents to explore neighborhood dining spots and support local businesses. Reservations are not required.

For Zhuo, the event’s value goes beyond filling tables.

“My hope for Pelham Bay Restaurant Week is not just to bring more customers through our doors, but to introduce more people to the diverse Asian cuisine we offer, reconnect with our neighbors, and remind everyone that small, family-owned restaurants are part of what makes this community special,” she said.

Zhuo said she is grateful for the neighborhood’s support throughout the restaurant’s years in business.

“After 16 years, we’re still here because of our community, and we look forward to serving Pelham Bay for many more years to come,” she said.

Other participating restaurants are offering deals ranging from casual meals to three-course menus. Addeo’s of the Bronx has a large cheese pizza, Caesar salad and a two-liter soda for $24.95. Ilios Taverna is offering a $40 three-course lunch, while Da Franco & Tony has a $55 three-course prix fixe.

Shamrock Inn’s three-course dinner is $24.95 per person, with drinks, tax and gratuity additional. Eleanor’s Kitchen & Bar is offering a free appetizer with the purchase of two entrées, and Sundays Off Cafe has a $7 hot cider or cocoa and chocolate chip cookie special.

“We’re very excited to launch the first ever Pelham Bay Restaurant Week,” Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said at the launch.

The neighborhood event grew out of conversations between Monica Glick, marketing director and consultant for the City Island Chamber of Commerce, and Goldsher about restaurant weeks that would complement the boroughwide Savor the Bronx promotion, Glick said at the launch.

City Island held its own restaurant week in April and will hold a second this year, Nov. 9–15.

Readers can find menu details on the Flavors of America Instagram page, @flavorsof_america. Offers vary by restaurant, and customers should mention Restaurant Week when ordering.