The Throggs Neck Benevolent Association held its 31st annual Turkey Trot on Saturday, Nov. 14, bringing runners, walkers and families together at Orchard Beach for a day of community, remembrance and charitable giving.

The annual 5K race was held in memory of Geraldine Crowley-Crorkin, whose legacy continues to bring the community together more than three decades after the event was first established.

The Turkey Trot also serves as a fundraiser for the TNBA, which provides financial assistance to individuals and families facing catastrophic events, medical expenses and other difficult circumstances.

“We started the race in Geraldine’s honor, to celebrate her life and keep her memory alive – and every year, crowds of people gather to do that, and to enjoy the day together,” said Sheila Haney of the TNBA.

Registration began at 10 a.m. near the newly renovated Orchard Beach pavilion, with the race starting at 11 a.m. along the boardwalk.

The event welcomed participants of all ages and abilities, from competitive runners to families enjoying a walk along the waterfront. According to Haney, the Turkey Trot has become a neighborhood tradition, with families bringing children in strollers and even their dogs to take part in the festivities.

“It’s a really fun atmosphere and a great way to spend the day,” Haney said.

Following the race, the celebration continued at the White Cross Fishing Club, located at 750 Clarence Ave., where participants were invited to enjoy food and spend time with friends and neighbors.

Haney credited White Cross Fishing Club President Kenny Knapp and the club’s team for their continued involvement in organizing the celebration. Local restaurants, bars, catering halls and community organizations have also played an important role over the years by donating trays of hot food for the gathering.

“These local establishments have always been there to support the TNBA and we are very grateful for their help,” Haney said.

The TNBA, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has spent decades helping neighbors during some of their most difficult moments. The Turkey Trot remains one of the association’s longstanding traditions, combining fundraising with an opportunity for the community to remember Crowley-Crorkin.

With another Turkey Trot completed, the association is preparing for two upcoming events.

Its annual Dinner Dance is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6, 2027, at Marina del Rey, with entertainment provided by DJ Brian Kelly. According to Haney, the dinner typically attracts more than 400 supporters.

The TNBA will also sponsor the 29th annual Throggs Neck St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 14, 2027.

For more information about upcoming events, residents can follow the Throggs Neck Benevolent Association on Facebook and Instagram.