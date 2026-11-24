Backed by a $100,000 state grant, P.S. 11X The Highbridge School celebrated the ribbon-cutting of a new, screen-light lab designed to spark hands-on student creativity early this month.

P.S. 11X held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the official opening of its new Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) lab on Friday, Nov. 20.

The collaborative learning workspace which encourages imagination, inventiveness and exploration was shaped to unlock the creativity of P.S. 11X students.

While the STEAM lab features a SmartBoard, it was purposefully configured to avoid being dominated by digital screens, designed more to emphasize tactile and hand-on learning, with stations for reading, puzzles and number games, many of which teach biology, botany and other scientific fields of study.

The completion of the screen-light space, which was designed by NYC-based STEAM education company CITYatwork, was the result of a $100,000 allocation in grant funding from Assembly member Landon Dais, as part of a $1 million allocation to schools across Bronx District 9.

Dais, who represents several West Bronx neighborhoods which make up the 77th Assembly District, said he was proud to secure state funds to make this room available for P.S. 11X students.

“One of the things that most excites me about this space, as a parent, is that this room is beautiful and serene, and it lets children relax and explore their sensory outlets,” Dais said.

“I allocated additional funds to schools across our district to bring more of these labs to kids in our community, and I am working with the state and city to bring those additional labs to life.”

In June 2024, Dais presented $2 million in checks for funding future STEM labs at ten Bronx District 9 public schools.

The lab is intentionally calm and uncluttered, which gives students a place to slow down and engage with materials directly, according to the school.

P.S. 11X principal Daisy Joy-Rodrigo, who has been with the city’s Department of Education (NYC DOE) since September 2002, was grateful to Dais, as well as Harry Sherman, Community School District Superintendent for Bronx District 9, and CITYatwork’s executive director Dr. Jessica Behm who brought the dream of the creative and visionary space to life for the students.

“To see this project completed, a sensory STEAM room where students can make time for exploration and time for joy brings me immense happiness,” Joy-Rodrigo said.

Established in 1889, P.S. 11X is one of the borough’s longest-running elementary schools and has guided generations of Bronx students as a longstanding pillar of NYC public school education.