Legionnaires’ disease cluster hits the South Bronx, 1 dead and 5 cases confirmed

Five people have been diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease and one has died in a likely cluster in parts of Melrose and Morrisania, health officials announced Thursday.

The city is investigating the cases in ZIP codes 10451 and 10456 and testing cooling towers in the area for Legionella, the bacteria that causes the disease and are awaiting results of additional potential cases.

“We are launching this investigation to act quickly and lower the risk of additional cases,” Health Commissioner Dr. Alister Martin said.

The department sampled 20 cooling towers in the affected area as a potential source of the bacteria. Officials said all cooling towers in the area have been sampled, and testing for Legionella is underway at the Health Department’s Public Health Laboratory.

Officials first learned of two confirmed Bronx cases Sept. 10 morning and confirmed three more by the afternoon. The city notified residents in the affected ZIP codes through NotifyNYC that night.

The South Bronx cluster is the second community outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease identified in New York City this summer. In July, a cluster on Manhattan’s Upper East Side sickened 94 people and killed 11. The disease has had several outbreaks in the Bronx over the years, with the most recent occurring in 2022 in Highbridge, where 24 people were sickened and two died.

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious form of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria, which thrives in warmer months. People can become infected by breathing in water vapor contaminated with the bacteria, but the disease does not spread from person to person.

Residents in the affected area can continue to shower, drink tap water and use air conditioning, according to health officials.

“Any cooling tower that tests positive will be directed to undergo a full cleaning and full disinfection immediately,” Martin said.

New Yorkers who live or work in the affected area, as well as those who have visited since late August, are being advised to contact a health care provider if they develop flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

The disease can be treated with antibiotics when diagnosed early. People 50 and older, smokers and those with certain chronic conditions or weakened immune systems are at greater risk of developing Legionnaires’ disease.

“We saw what happened in Harlem and the Upper East Side and we know that being proactive is the best way to stop further spread of Legionnaires,” said Assembly member Landon Dais, whose district represents portions of the affected neighborhoods.

“I am asking residents to monitor themselves for symptoms until those results come back.”

The Health Department will begin community outreach Friday, including canvassing the neighborhood, distributing information in multiple languages and holding town halls throughout the weekend, with additional communication through NotifyNYC and LinkNYC.

The department said it will provide daily updates as the investigation continues.