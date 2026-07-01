Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee opens its first Bronx location in The Hub

The Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee officially opened its first Bronx location on July 1, drawing crowds of eager customers whose lines wrapped around the block before the restaurant opened its doors.

Located at the corner of Third Avenue and East 150th Street in The Hub, the restaurant marks Jollibee’s long-awaited arrival in the borough, joining the company’s growing list of New York City locations.

Despite the onset of a major heat wave, customers lined up throughout the morning, many hoping to be among the first to order the chain’s signature Chickenjoy fried chicken, Jolly Spaghetti, burgers and Peach Mango Pie. Employees welcomed guests with free food and a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening.

Peter Xu, owner of the Third Avenue location, said the restaurant is intended to be more than just a place to grab a meal.

“We are opening our home to the community,” Xu said. “We promise to serve you the crispiest, the juiciest Chickenjoy, the sweetest Jolly Spaghetti and the warmest hospitality every single day. We want this to be a place where you celebrate your kids’ birthdays, stop by after a long day of work or simply gather with the people you love.”

Despite a 17.5% storefront vacancy rate, according to the Third Avenue Business Improvement District’s recent Commercial District Needs Assessment, The Hub continues to attract national retailers. Jollibee is among the latest chains to open along the corridor, following the arrival of 7th Street Burger earlier this year, signaling continued investment in one of the Bronx’s busiest shopping districts.

“I think today is an example of just an ongoing theme that we’ve been talking about for the past several years, which is that the Bronx deserves great things,” said Pedro Suarez, executive director of the Third Avenue Business Improvement District.

“This is one of the many great things that Third Avenue now has to offer, and we want to build on that. We want spaces for the community.”

Founded in the Philippines in 1978, Jollibee has grown into one of the world’s largest fast-food chains, with more than 1,900 locations worldwide. Known for serving Filipino favorites such as Chickenjoy, Jolly Spaghetti and Peach Mango Pie, the company has steadily expanded its presence in the United States over the past two decades.

The grand opening also featured Philippine Consul General Senen T. Mangalile, who welcomed the chain’s arrival in the Bronx and said the restaurant will introduce Filipino food and culture to a broader audience while strengthening cultural ties between the Philippines and the United States.

“We are glad that we are bringing the Jollibee brand here in the Bronx, and I hope that the local people, the local community, will enjoy the offerings of this very Filipino brand,” Mangalile said.

Jaime Galvez of Ardent Global, whose company owns the Jollibee franchise, said the team was eager to bring the restaurant to the Bronx after seeing the success of its location near Queens Center Mall.

“There’s never been a Jollibee in the Bronx, and I believe the community is going to love it,” Galvez said.

Galvez said the restaurant’s location in one of the borough’s busiest commercial districts made it an ideal place to expand and that the company hopes it will become a gathering place for both longtime Jollibee fans and first-time customers.

The restaurant is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Reach Marina Samuel at msamuel@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!