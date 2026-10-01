St. Mary’s Recreation Center reopens after $20.7M renovation

After nearly four years of closure and a $20.7 million renovation, St. Mary’s Recreation Center has reopened in St. Mary’s Park.

NYC Parks celebrated the reopening Sept. 30, which also marked the center’s 75th anniversary. City officials, elected leaders and community members gathered in St. Mary’s Park to celebrate the completion of a project that had been more than a decade in the making.

The renovation reconstructed the center’s façade, entrance and lobby, repaired the indoor pool and upgraded the lighting, bathrooms and other interior spaces. The project also included a new fire alarm system, repairs to the boiler and heat distribution system and improvements to the mechanical and electrical systems.

A primary focus of the renovation was making the facility ADA-accessible. The project added a new elevator to provide access to the upper floors and widened doorways throughout the building. Parks also conducted repairs to the pool, the only public indoor pool operated by NYC Parks in the Bronx.

“You’re worth it, Bronx. You are worth every single dollar plus more to invest in this community, in this recreation center for the future of our kids, for the future of our families here, this is what this work is all about,” Parks Commissioner Tricia Shimamura said.

The city’s Executive Budget also funded 33 new positions at St. Mary’s to support programming, maintenance and daily operations.

Shimamura thanked residents for their patience, complaints and feedback throughout the lengthy renovation, including their participation in community meetings.

“We take it very seriously, and we want to make sure that when you walk into the center, you feel that this center is really a reflection of you and our commitment and promise to you.”

The project also included safety upgrades included a new fire alarm system, repairs to the boiler and heat distribution system and improvements to mechanical and electrical systems.

St. Mary’s Park is the largest park in the South Bronx, but access to its resources has been limited by several public safety and quality-of-life concerns. Open drug use and syringe litter have been ongoing issues, while the park’s tennis courts have also been difficult to access during public use hours.

Elected officials said the reopened recreation center will provide residents with another space for recreation and community programming.

“The safest communities are not the ones that have the most police. It’s the communities that have the most resources, and this is adding to that right now for us,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

“This community is the home for so many Bronx families, families who deserve safe, welcoming, and high-quality spaces to gather, learn, play, and grow,” Clark said.

Council Member Elsie Encarnacion noted that the investment will also include ARGUS cameras around the park to increase public safety.

The recreation center was built in 1951, after then-Parks Commissioner Robert Moses commissioned the creation of indoor spaces for families to use during the colder months.

Designed by the architectural firm Brown, Lawford and Forbes, the building originally included an indoor swimming pool, gymnasium, locker and shower rooms, and meeting rooms for classes and community programs.