Yankee Stadium, Lincoln Hospital cooling towers test positive for Legionella as outbreak kills 1, sickens 9

10 cooling towers in the South Bronx, including those at Yankee Stadium and Lincoln Hospital, have tested positive for Legionella bacteria as the Health Department investigates the source of an outbreak that has killed one person and sickened nine others.

Several of the cooling towers are located atop of high-traffic sites, including Yankee Stadium, where the Yankees played a Subway Series game against the Mets over the weekend, as well as Lincoln Hospital, Cookie’s Department Store in the Hub and BronxCare Hospital Center.

24 cooling towers were tested in ZIP codes 10451 and 10456 as part of the investigation and 10 towers that tested positive were ordered to be cleaned and disinfected by Sept. 14.

“Every single one of the cooling towers that had a PCR positive result, they’ve been ordered to do the full drainage, the cleaning, and the disinfection of that tower,” said health commissioner Dr. Alister Martin at a Sept. 14 press conference with Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

“The vast majority of those that are done, and the ones that have not been done yet will be done by the end of today.”

The department launched its investigation Sept. 10 after identifying a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Melrose and Morrisania. As of Sept. 11, nine people have been diagnosed with the disease in connection with the cluster. Three people are currently hospitalized, four have been discharged, and one person has died.

The initial PCR testing detected the presence of Legionella bacteria DNA but cannot determine whether the bacteria are alive or dead. The Health Department is conducting culture testing to determine whether live Legionella bacteria were present when the samples were collected. Those results can take up to two weeks.

Cooling towers release water mist into the air and are used to expel heat from air-conditioning systems. They have been linked to community outbreaks of Legionnaires’ disease, prompting a city requirement that cooling towers be tested every 31 days.

Officials said eight of the 10 towers that tested positive were in compliance with the 31-day testing requirement. The towers at 820 Concourse Village West and 1265 Franklin Ave. did not provide testing information as required.

The latest outbreak comes after a Legionnaires’ disease cluster on Manhattan’s Upper East Side this summer sickened 94 people and killed 11. The Bronx has also experienced multiple Legionnaires’ disease outbreaks, most recently a 2022 outbreak in Highbridge that sickened 24 people and killed two.

Legionnaires’ disease is a serious form of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria, which naturally occur in water and can grow under favorable conditions, including warmer temperatures. People become infected by breathing in mist containing live Legionella bacteria. The disease is not spread from person to person.

The Health Department said it is safe to drink tap water, shower and use air conditioners and cooling centers in the affected ZIP codes. There is also no additional risk from being inside any of the buildings with cooling towers that tested positive for Legionella.

The department urges anyone who lives, works or has visited the affected area since late August and develops flu-like symptoms to contact a health care provider immediately.

Most people exposed to Legionella do not become sick, but adults aged 50 and older, people who smoke or vape, those with chronic lung disease and people with weakened immune systems are at increased risk of developing Legionnaires’ disease.

Symptoms typically develop two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, chills, muscle aches, shortness of breath and cough.

“While Legionella was found on a cooling tower outside Lincoln Hospital, that does not mean patients or visitors inside the hospital are at higher risk, so anyone who needs care should continue to go to Lincoln,” said Assembly Member Landon Dais, who represents portions of the affected areas.

“My office is working closely with the Health Department to make sure our residents have the information they need, and we’ll stay engaged until this is fully addressed.”

The Health Department will hold an in-person town hall for residents in the affected ZIP codes at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Metropolitan College in the Bronx.