Bronx Assemblymember Landon Dais brings veterans together for statewide summit on careers and post-military support

Bronx Assemblymember Landon Dais helped bring veterans from across New York together on Oct. 15 for the inaugural New York Veterans Summit at the Intrepid Museum in Manhattan, an event focused on recognizing their service while connecting them with opportunities and resources for life after the military.

Dais, who represents the 77th Assembly District in the Bronx, organized the gathering alongside Assemblymembers Steve Stern and Kwani B. O’Pharrow. The event brought together veterans, elected officials, labor leaders, business representatives and organizations that work to support those who have served their country.

While the summit welcomed veterans from throughout New York, it also carried local significance for the Bronx, where Dais and fellow Bronx Assemblymember George Alvarez have emphasized the importance of supporting former service members and their families.

“Every veteran should know someone sees them, hears them, and is fighting for them,” Dais said. “I was proud to bring labor, business, and education leaders together to turn that promise into real career pathways.”

Held aboard the historic aircraft carrier Intrepid, the summit focused on more than simply thanking veterans for their military service. Discussions centered on employment, education, veterans benefits and the challenges many face when transitioning back into civilian life.

Among the programs highlighted was Helmets to Hardhats, which helps veterans pursue careers in the construction trades. Participants also had opportunities to connect directly with organizations offering employment assistance and other services.

Alvarez, who represents the Bronx’s 78th Assembly District, stressed that honoring veterans should include ensuring they have access to the services and opportunities they earned through their service.

“Behind every uniform is a story of sacrifice, a family that has endured, and a legacy of service that deserves to be remembered,” Alvarez said. “As elected officials, our gratitude must go beyond words.”

The program also included participation from labor leader Gary LaBarbera, former Congressman Max Rose and New York City Veterans’ Services Commissioner Yesenia Mata, among other representatives from government and the veterans community.

Intrepid Museum CEO Susan Marenoff-Zausner also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the museum’s commitment to honoring veterans while supporting their futures.

Organizers announced that the summit will return on Oct. 21, 2027, continuing their efforts to connect veterans and their families with available resources and opportunities.

For Bronx veterans, the gathering reinforced the importance of making sure their service is recognized and that support continues long after they return home.