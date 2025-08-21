Haven Charter High School, aimed at preparing students for health care careers, celebrates grand opening in Morris Park

Leaders of East Side House Settlement and Haven Charter High School cut the ribbon on Aug. 20, 2025.

Scrubs as school uniforms? Yes, at a new high school in the Morris Park neighborhood that provides opportunities for students to get a head start in high-demand medical careers.

On Aug. 20, Haven Charter High School at 1529 Williamsbridge Road held a grand opening celebration with school staff, elected officials, board members, donors and leaders with East Side House Settlement, the school’s nonprofit partner.

Health care jobs at every level are expected to grow “much faster than the average for all occupations” between now and 2033, with a projected 1.9 million openings each year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

And when Haven students graduate in 2029, they will be ready because the school will integrate healthcare Career & Technical Education (CTE) into the curriculum, enabling students to earn certifications in Nursing, Phlebotomy, EKG and Patient Care.

The new school will open to its first cohort of 100 ninth graders on Monday, Aug. 25 and is expected to double in population next year.

At the ribbon-cutting, Daniel Diaz, executive director of East Side House Settlement, said his organization started thinking about how to blend high school education and medical careers nearly 10 years ago. It was “truly a journey getting here” as they waited years for charter approval, find an appropriate building and hire staff, Diaz said.

But the effort paid off, and Diaz said the message to incoming students will be one of persistence and optimism. “You can do it. We can work with you. You can be successful.”

Council Member Kristy Marmorato, who worked in health care for 24 years before assuming her elected position in 2024, said “it’s an honor” to have the school in her district.

“I’ve been getting countless phone calls [asking], ‘How can my child go to this school?’” she said.

Executive Director Natalie Lozada said the school marked “the beginning of a new chapter in the Bronx.”

While her native borough is often associated with negative educational and health outcomes, “We have an opportunity to really change that narrative with Haven,” she said.

Every detail of the building — including the hiring of teachers and advisors — was planned with input from young people, said Deliana Gomez, the school’s director of operations, who led a tour of the school following the ribbon-cutting.

The classrooms are equipped with modular, non-rectangular desks, some comfy seating and desk chairs with an extra rung to make them comfortable even for the shortest students.

Two more important spaces located next door to each other — nicknamed the “rage room” and “zen room” — provide space for students to either work out some pent-up energy or relax in a quiet area.

What will become the school’s pride and joy, the Haven Hospital, is still a work in progress but will feature lecture areas, medical equipment and a reception area that adjoins to other rooms, recreating a real hospital environment.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said at the ribbon-cutting that she was happy to allocate $100,000 for the new SMART boards in every classroom.

“Our young people are smart, and all we have to do is invest in their dreams,” she said.

