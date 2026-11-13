Former Spofford jail site transforms into The Peninsula, bringing 359 affordable apartments to Hunts Point

The second phase of The Peninsula officially opened Thursday, Nov. 12 in Hunts Point, bringing 359 affordable apartments to the former site of the Spofford Juvenile Detention Center.

The $297 million development includes two residential buildings with apartments ranging from studios to four bedrooms, as well as a public pedestrian plaza, community space and an early childhood center. It also includes the space for the city-owned grocery store expected to open in 2027.

City officials and the developers marked the buildings’ completion on Nov. 12, remarking that the project’s progress is the result of over a decade of advocacy and envisioning by the community, city, and stakeholders.

“This is more than just a ribbon cutting,” said former City Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr., who represented the district for more than a decade. “It’s a celebration of progress, partnership, and the continued transformation of a site into something that truly benefits the Hunts Point community.”

Salamanca, who reached his term limit last year, said he allocated $13 million in capital funding toward all three phases of The Peninsula during his tenure on the City Council.

For over 50 years, the site was the home of the notorious Spofford Juvenile Community Center, which held youth 15 and under as they awaited trial or placement into a larger facility. Spofford was shut down by the city in 2011 after years of advocacy by residents to shut down the facility plagued with a history of systemic abuse, violence, and inhumane conditions.

For Hunts Point residents who grew up around Spofford, the facility became part of the neighborhood’s identity.

Assemblymember Amanda Septimo, who grew up in Hunts Point, recalled how Spofford shaped the way children in the neighborhood understood the facility, including in her own upbringing.

“People wanted us to believe that Spofford was this place where you lock up and throw away the worst of the worst, and everyone that you couldn’t tolerate and you couldn’t stand to see in our communities came here,” Septimo said.

“That has an impact on the people in that building and the people who live in the community.”

The second phase delivers 359 affordable units, ranging from studios to four-bedroom apartments, for households making up to 60 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI) or below. 15% of units are reserved for formerly homeless households.

The second phase also includes a 43,591-square-foot pedestrian plaza connecting the buildings and 21,777 square feet of community space, including an early childhood center. The development includes fitness rooms, laundry facilities, resident lounges, outdoor terraces and bicycle storage.

The first city-owned grocery store is expected to open in the development’s 15,000 square foot space by Thanksgiving 2027.

The second phase adds to the 183 affordable units completed in the first phase in 2022.

The Peninsula will have a total of 740 affordable units upon the completion of the third phase, which is expected to close by December 2027.

The third and final phase is expected to bring the total to nearly 740 affordable homes. Salamanca said the phase is anticipated to close in December 2027 and will include a fifth building for manufacturing.

The Point, which has worked in Hunts Point for more than two decades, was among the community organizations involved in the development’s planning.

Maria Torres, president and co-founder of The Point Community Development Corporation, said community members wanted the redevelopment to feel like an extension of Hunts Point rather than a separate housing complex.

The project was developed by Gilbane and The Hudson Companies, with Mutual Housing Association of New York.

“One of the things that I felt was really important when building this… I [didn’t] want Hunts Point to feel like that’s the new housing, and we’re not welcome there,” said Torres.

“This is because everyone is part of this. The whole community as a whole.”

Reach Marina Samuel at msamuel@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook and Instagram!