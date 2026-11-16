Bronx tenants are at risk of losing their housing assistance vouchers, including Section 8, after their units failed housing inspections at a Morris Heights apartment building owned by one of the city’s worst landlords.

For many of the longtime tenants at 1705 Andrews Avenue South, the failed inspections are the latest consequence of deteriorating conditions and neglected repairs that have left their homes uninhabitable.

Many remember when the building had a superintendent who regularly addressed repairs. But after he left around the COVID-19 pandemic, tenants said the building went through a revolving door of superintendents who never stayed for long.

Floors that were once cleaned were left dirty, trash piled up and rodents became a constant problem throughout the building. At the same time, years of roof leaks caused water damage throughout the six-story building, with tenants reporting mold and damaged walls.

Some tenants said the building itself has begun to feel unsafe. They described hearing a constant rumbling and feeling the building shake, making them worry about the building’s structural integrity after the Flatbush building collapse, which left eight people dead.

The building’s state of disrepair has resulted in several tenants receiving letters from housing assistance providers, including Section 8, warning them that they are at risk of losing their status due to failed housing-quality inspections.

Some tenants are afraid to get involved in the organizing effort because they worry that speaking out could jeopardize their vouchers or housing status, said tenant leader Marisol Torres.

“We’re working on talking to everybody about that but then again they’re so intimidated,” Torres said. “They’re afraid that they’re going to lose their apartment.”

For Sheila, a tenant leader who recently underwent surgery and uses a cane, the building’s unreliable elevator has made everyday life more difficult. The building has only one elevator, and tenants say it does not consistently stop on several floors. Sheila now limits how often she leaves her apartment and relies on others for help.

The building also has recurring problems with heat and hot water. Sheila, who lives with several family members, said she worries particularly about the youngest, who is 9-years old and sleeps with a jacket and several layers of clothes.

Tenants have repeatedly contacted their landlord, R. Christopher Bramwell of CB Emmanuel Realty, about the conditions. Torres said Bramwell had previously been responsive to individual complaints, but that communication deteriorated after an Oct. 3 press conference where tenants demanded immediate repairs.

According to Torres, a representative of Bramwell’s management team questioned why the tenants were publicly criticizing the landlord rather than working with him. Bramwell has not met with the tenant organization despite its requests, she said.

The building has racked up 858 housing complaints and 785 violations from the city’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development over the last two years. Torres said residents continue to call 311 almost daily to document problems.

But tenants say the complaints and inspections have not addressed the building’s larger problems. The group is now considering legal action to force repairs, including suing the landlord or seeking a court-appointed third-party administrator to oversee the building’s maintenance. For now, organizers are focused on building tenant participation, though some residents remain fearful of losing their apartments.

The tenants began organizing in April after Torres’ daughter, Bryannah, became frustrated by conditions in the building. One day, she went downstairs to do laundry and found that a tenant’s boyfriend was operating a barber shop out of the laundry room, with people coming in and out of the building.

Frustrated, she went to school the next day and told her teachers about what was happening. They connected her with housing organizers from Workers Movement for Liberation, eventually leading to the formation of the 1705 Andrews Ave. Tenant Union.

Reach Marina Samuel at msamuel@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!