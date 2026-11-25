Two highly accomplished nonprofit and business leaders joined the Bronx Community Foundation board earlier this month to help strengthen economic and neighborhood impact throughout the borough.

The Nov. 18 appointment of Marjorie Parker and Guranda Murghulia-D’Souza marked a new phase of growth for the organization, as the duo became the first board members appointed to the nonprofit since its executive director LaToya Williams-Belfort was named to the position last fall.

Williams-Belfort, who was raised in the northeast Bronx and has 20 years of expertise in nonprofit leadership roles, said both Parker and Murghulia-D’Souza each offer senior-level experience across several core competencies, and is excited to welcome them to the board.

“[They both] bring the depth of leadership and experience we need as the Foundation enters its next phase of growth,” Williams-Belfort said.

“Marjorie’s expertise in workforce development and nonprofit leadership, together with Guranda’s expertise in business strategy and board management, will strengthen our governance and help us build the partnerships needed to invest more deeply in Bronx communities.”

Having served as president and CEO for the city-based nonprofit workforce intermediary JobsFirstNYC since 2017, Parker previously served as the organization’s deputy executive director and also held leadership roles at Opportunities for a Better Tomorrow. She also built her career by working with the CUNY Research Foundation and the NYC Department of Youth and Community Development.

Parker, who commands more than 25 years of experience in youth and adult services as well as nonprofit consulting, has multiple longstanding ties to the borough. She is a Fordham University alum and also tutored students at Theodore Roosevelt High School before the school’s closure in 2006.

In addition, Parker also possesses a Master’s degree in public administration from NYU and chairs the board of Reconnect NYC, a nonprofit which provides paid employment, training, mentorship and community support for young men, ages 17-24, who are disconnected from school or work.

“I look forward to supporting the Foundation’s work to invest in Bronx communities and connect residents with opportunities to build their futures,” Parker said. “Young people need clear pathways from education to work, and those pathways are strongest when local organizations and employers work together.”

Murghulia-D’Souza, who brings extensive board management experience, is currently the head of marketing strategy, planning and operations at Guardian Life, which is one of the largest mutual life insurance and financial services companies in the country.

She also has more than a decade of executive leadership experience at Goldman Sachs, where she contributed to the launch of the Apple Card in 2019.

She also currently serves as vice chair of Migration Resource Center, a nonprofit which provides immigration legal services and education. Murghulia-D’Souza holds a Bachelor’s degree in political science and economics from Hunter College.

“I’m honored to join the board and look forward to bringing my experience in strategy and governance to the Foundation’s next chapter,” Murghulia-D’Souza said. “[This organization] plays a vital role in ensuring Bronx residents help guide the decisions and investments that shape their neighborhood.”

Currently the only community foundation dedicated exclusively to serving the entire borough, the Bronx Community Foundation invests in community-led solutions and initiatives with regard to economic opportunity, equity and justice, digital equity and health.

The Bronx Community Foundation also supports local education through direct student resources, expanded digital access, out-of-school enrichment and community-led grants.

Since it was founded in 2017, the Bronx Community Foundation has invested $15 million in the borough and continues to bolster local organizations and expand equitable opportunity for Bronx residents.