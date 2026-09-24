Monroe Houses community center reopens after a nearly $4.5 million renovation

After years of waiting, the residents of Monroe Houses finally got to walk back into their newly renovated community center.

Council Member Amanda Farías joined Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, NYCHA officials, Monroe Houses Tenant Association leaders and residents on Sept. 16 for a ribbon cutting celebrating the completion of the nearly $4.5 million renovation.

The project was years in the making and faced several setbacks along the way. Early issues with funding and the scope of the work were followed by construction delays during the COVID pandemic. The renovation was finally completed in September, much to the satisfaction of residents who had waited years to see the center reopen.

Work included renovations to the dining room, kitchen, offices, computer room, bathrooms, hallways and storage areas. The center also received new flooring, walls and doors, along with electrical and plumbing improvements.

Residents were involved throughout the process and provided input on what they wanted to see included in the renovated center.

“I am proud to stand with Monroe Houses residents and finally open these doors,” Farías said. “The residents of Monroe Houses deserve a center that can support the full life of this development, and with this investment, they once again have a place they can depend on for senior programming, services, meetings, celebrations and the everyday connections that bring neighbors together.”

The project cost $4,474,715.22, with funding coming from several levels of government. The City Council provided $1,878,045, Gibson provided $1 million, another $500,000 came through Neighborhood Development Fund funding and $1,096,670.22 came from federal funding.

Gibson said the reopening was the result of more than a decade of residents and community leaders pushing to see the project completed.

“The renovations we are celebrating today are breathing new life into this community space and creating an improved environment that places the needs and wants of the Monroe Houses residents at the forefront,” Gibson said.

For Monroe Houses Tenant Association President Miriam Sanchez, the ribbon cutting was especially important for the seniors who have waited years to see the center reopen.

“Congratulations to the seniors of our community, who have waited far too long for this moment,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said the project went through leadership changes, shifting priorities, administrative delays and the COVID pandemic, but residents continued pushing for the work to be completed.

While this portion of the project is now finished, Sanchez said there is still another phase residents want to see completed, this one focused on children at Monroe Houses.

“I will continue working with our elected officials, agency partners, and community leaders until the next phase, dedicated to our children, is fully funded, completed, and open to the families who have been promised it,” Sanchez said.

Glisete Rivera, program director of the James Monroe Senior Center, has been working at the center since 1997. She said the program grew from serving about 80 meals a day into a place where seniors come for meals, activities, services and time with one another.

As the program grew, Rivera said it became clear that the existing space could no longer properly serve the number of seniors using it.

“We began advocating for capital funding to reconstruct the center, and what followed was a nearly ten year process,” Rivera said. “Throughout those years, our staff continued providing services despite the limitations of the space because our seniors continued depending on us.”

Rivera said finally seeing seniors return to the renovated center made the long process worth it.

“I am incredibly happy that the seniors who have waited so patiently can finally see this center open and enjoy the space we worked so hard to create,” Rivera said.

NYCHA CEO Lisa Bova-Hiatt said the finished center reflects the priorities residents raised throughout the planning process and will once again provide a place for the community to gather and access services.

The renovation was completed through NYCHA’s Design Bid Build process, with S&N Builders Inc., serving as the general contractor.