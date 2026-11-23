Renderings are now available for Madison Landing, a planned affordable housing complex comprising two buildings that total 537 units at 63 Exterior St. and 110 E. 138th St. in Mott Haven.

The building at 63 Exterior St. will be 27 stories tall and have 354 of the 537 housing units, while the structure at 110 E. 138th St. will be 13 stories tall and have 183 apartments. Additionally, 108 of the 537 units at Madison Landing will be dedicated to formerly homeless individuals and families, while another 127 will be designated as affordable senior housing.

The remaining 302 units will be affordable for those earning between 30% and 80% of the area median income.

Based on the renderings, the taller structure will be oriented from north to south and have a three-tiered massing. The smaller building will run from east to west and have a primary setback just above its midpoint, as well as a smaller setback on the western end. Matching earth-toned brick facades will be utilized for both buildings. These facades will surround a 2-story window grid with black metal spandrels. The two structures will be connected via a 1-story lobby.

Some of the notable features for this project include ground-floor retail in the smaller building, as well as a public landscaped waterfront esplanade with a sun deck, fitness areas, children’s play areas, a dog run and viewing platforms.

Multiple outlets of mass transportation can be found near the future site of Madison Landing, including the 138th Street-Grand Concourse subway station, which provides service for the 4 and 5 trains, the 149th Street-Grand Concourse subway station, which provides service for the 4 train, the 149th Street-Hostos subway station, which provides service for the 2 and 5 trains, and bus stops for the Bx1, Bx2, Bx19 and Bx33 lines.

Other notable nearby features include the Harlem River, the Evelina Antonetty Playground, Family Life Academy Charter School III, KIPP NYC College Prep High School, the Community School for Social Justice and Hostos Community College.

The properties where Madison Landing is set to be built are currently occupied by a storage facility and a 1-story commercial building, with the latter set to move elsewhere before demolition begins.

Madison Landing designer Dattner Architects created the renderings for the complex. The project is being developed by the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development and East 138th Street Associates LLC. While building permits were filed earlier this year, there is not yet a timeline for the construction project.