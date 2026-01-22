Renderings unveiled for proposed two-tower, 805-unit residential complex in New Rochelle

Renderings have been released for a proposed two-tower residential complex that would feature 805 total rental units at 466 Main St. in New Rochelle, Westchester County.

Both towers would be 28 stories tall and span 929,415 square feet. In addition to the 805 rental units, the property would also have retail on the ground floor, an outdoor swimming pool, a valet parking garage capable of fitting up to 711 vehicles and indoor and outdoor amenities that cover 25,000 square feet.

The first tower would have 489 units, while the other 316 units will be in the other building. These apartments would include 257 studios, 377 one-bedroom units, 156 two-bedroom units and 15 three-bedroom units.

Renderings of the property, which would cover a full block, show the buildings being connected by a multi-story podium, which would house the retail space and parking garage. The facade is shown to have floor-to-ceiling glass framed by beveled bronze-hued paneling, while the central volume on the towers has expansive stretches of glass, with a staggered grid of mullions arranged in 3-story increments. Both towers rise in cohesive multifaceted forms that step upward to tall bulkheads.

Hill West Architects designed the renderings. The property, which is currently occupied by a 2-story commercial structure, was purchased by BRP Companies, with the help of Cuddy and Feder, in the summer of 2025. BRP Companies intends to develop the proposed buildings. The New Rochelle Planning Board approved the site plan last October.

The New Rochelle train station, which provides service for the Metro-North Railroad, is located within walking distance from the property. Direct access to Penn Station will also be available there at some point in 2027.

There has not yet been an estimated timeline for construction work given for 466 Main St.