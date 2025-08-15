Renderings unveiled for Fordham Landing South, upcoming 927-unit affordable housing complex

Renderings have been released for Fordham Landing South, an upcoming two-building 100% affordable housing complex that will deliver approximately 927 residences to 320 West Fordham Rd. in University Heights.

The site of the project is located along the Harlem River waterfront, just south of the University Heights Bridge. Of the 927 affordable units that will be provided by Fordham Landing South, at least 15% of them will be reserved for formerly homeless families.

“I applaud the steadfast commitment to create safe and affordable housing for Bronx residents through the Fordham Landing South project, securing nearly 1,000 new homes to our community,” U.S. Representative Adriano Espaillat said. “Investing in affordable housing is an investment in a more vibrant, inclusive future along our borough’s waterfront. I look forward to continuing our work to ensure every New Yorker has a place to call home.”

Based on the renderings, the northern building will feature three towers rising from a multi-story podium. These towers will also have stacks of balconies.

The south building, which will be the taller of the two, will have one tower, which will be much bulkier than those on the north building.

Both the northern and southern buildings will be mostly clad in dark brown paneling and topped with landscaped amenity decks. The tower components of both buildings will mainly be enclosed in glass curtain walls.

“Fordham Landing South represents a bold step forward in reimagining the Bronx waterfront as a place where families can thrive,” New York State Assemblymember Yudelka Tapia said. “It will deliver over 900 affordable homes, new open space and long overdue investment to our community. This is what it looks like when we put the needs of Bronx residents first.”

Perkins Eastman designed Fordham Landing South. It is being developed by Dynamic Star and Lettire Construction Corp. New York State’s Empire State Development provided $55 million in funding to help with the site’s infrastructure. The New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development has also provided financing for the project.

“The long-held dream of transforming this neglected stretch of Bronx waterfront into a vibrant, accessible community is finally becoming a reality,” Dynamic Star Co-Founder and CEO Gary Segal said. “What was once deserted will soon be a destination — a place where families can live, work and thrive for generations to come.”

“We’re grateful for this opportunity to join Dynamic Star on this journey, bringing high-quality and sustainable affordable housing to the Bronx,” Lettire Construction Corp. President Nick Lettire said. “Thank you to all our community and government partners, especially Mayor Adams, for allowing us to Get Stuff Built while creating jobs and strengthening the community.”

In addition to the housing units, Fordham Landing South will also feature a public waterfront esplanade, a fitness center, an indoor lap pool, a lounge with a golfing simulator and enclosed parking.

Fordham Landing South will also provide improved access to the Metro-North rail system, with the University Heights station, which services the Hudson Line, connected directly to the building.

“Fordham Landing South is a monumental investment in our borough, with up to 927 units of affordable housing, a new pedestrian bridge, an extended platform to better connect Bronxites to jobs, schools and opportunity, access to recreational space and so much more,” Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said. “Once completed, this project will serve as an example of positive development designed with intentionality and balance to best serve the needs of our communities.”