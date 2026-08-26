Housing lottery launches for four units in West Farms, rent starts at $2,000

Sign up for our weekly email newsletter to stay updated on the latest housing lotteries in New York City.

New York City has launched an affordable housing lottery for four units at 2074 Honeywell Ave. in West Farms.

The 6-story residential building features 20 housing units, with 16 at market rate. Each of the four units set aside in the housing lottery are intended for those earning 80% of the area median income and with an asset limit of $135,680.

Two of the units set aside in the housing lottery are studios. The monthly rent for these units is $2,000. No more than two people can live in one of these units. The annual household income must be between $75,840 and $108,560.

One-bedroom units account for the other two apartments in this housing lottery. These units cost $2,092 a month in rent. Up to three people can occupy one of these units, as long as they combine to earn $81,326 to $122,160 a year.

Amenities available to residents of the property include a bike storage room, an outdoor recreation space, an elevator and an accessible entrance. Smoking is not allowed inside the property. Tenants will be responsible for electricity, including the heat, hot water and stove.

Mass transportation options within close proximity to the property include the West Farms Square-East Tremont Avenue subway station, which provides service for the 2 and 5 trains, and bus stops for the Bx9, Bx19, Bx36, Bx40, Bx42 and Q44-SBS lines. The property is also located near the Bronx Zoo, Vidalia Park, Mapes Park, the School of Applied Science and Learning and M.S. 129 The Academy for Independent Learning and Leadership.

The residential building was designed by Vasilios Artemiou. It is being developed by Eliezer Grunberger of EZ Builders Corp.

Those who intend to apply for housing at 2074 Honeywell Ave. must meet the housing and income size requirements. Applications must be postmarked or submitted online by Sep. 15. Qualified applicants must also meet additional selection criteria.

Those interested in applying for this housing lottery can do so online by clicking here. Applications can also be requested via mail by sending a self-addressed envelope to 2074 Honeywell Avenue, c/o Taxace NY LLC, 139 Tompkins Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11206.