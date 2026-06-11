Bronx Times Opinion | America’s obsession with grades is failing students

Artificial intelligence is exposing a truth that education has spent years avoiding: Grades are a weak measure of human potential.

Students have been evaluated from time immemorial, but the ubiquitous A-F scale is a relatively new phenomenon. First introduced in 1897, it didn’t become commonplace until World War II, and even as late as 1970, a third of primary and secondary schools didn’t subscribe to it.

Through the next 50 years, however, it became embedded in the academic and social culture, becoming part of the lexicon — “A for effort” — and used as shorthand evaluation for everything from agricultural products to NFL draft prospects. More ominously though, GPA became a make-or–break determinant of a young person’s future.

Today, employers increasingly place less emphasis on GPA because modern work rewards qualities transcripts rarely capture — adaptability, judgment, resilience and the ability to solve problems alongside other people.

Last month, the Wall Street Journal published a story with a blunt headline: “No One Cares About Your GPA Anymore.” The headline captured something parents, employers and students already sense. In an economy reshaped by artificial intelligence, the academic measures we have relied on for decades no longer mean what they once did.

Even some of the nation’s most elite universities are beginning to acknowledge the problem. Harvard recently announced efforts to address grade inflation after criticism that soaring GPAs had made academic distinctions increasingly meaningless. When almost everyone earns an A, the metric itself stops telling us much.

Researchers have warned about this for years. In Teaching the New Basic Skills, Harvard economists Richard Murnane and Frank Levy argued that long-term success increasingly depends on problem-solving and the ability to adapt — qualities traditional academic systems don’t measure.

Hiring trends are now catching up to that reality. The National Association of Colleges and Employers ranks adaptability, teamwork and critical thinking among the most valued skills in new hires. LinkedIn’s workforce research has likewise shown a sharp rise in skills-based hiring. According to LinkedIn, job postings that emphasize skills rather than degrees have grown significantly in recent years as employers seek candidates who can adapt to rapidly changing workplaces.

Artificial intelligence is accelerating the shift, because it’s performing many of the tasks, such as coding and writing essays, that have traditionally determined aptitude. And that’s exposed another flaw that’s been there all along: Grades can be affected by external factors.

Consider a student named Marcus.

Marcus worked nearly thirty hours a week while helping care for his younger siblings after school. By the time he sat down to study at night, exhaustion often won. His unimpressive GPA reflected survival more than potential.

But through a five-year mentoring relationship and an internship with a manufacturing company, different qualities emerged. Supervisors noticed that Marcus stayed calm during production delays, even when customers became frustrated. Coworkers trusted him because he listened, solved problems and took initiative without waiting for instructions.

Within two years of graduation, Marcus had moved into a supervisory role, while some classmates with stronger transcripts struggled in workplaces that rewarded initiative and adaptability more than test-taking ability.

Marcus is not unusual. He simply reveals what grades often miss.

Knowledge, literacy and technical competence still matter, of course, but when grades become the dominant measure of these merits, we narrow our understanding of human potential at a time when the economy requires broader forms of talent.

That reality is already reshaping hiring. Companies including IBM, Google, Delta Air Lines, and Bank of America have reduced degree requirements in favor of demonstrated skills and practical experience. Internships and work-based learning increasingly carry more weight because employers want evidence that applicants can adapt, collaborate and solve problems outside structured academic settings.

Education is beginning to respond. Career-connected learning, mentoring programs and experiential education are gaining momentum because they cultivate the qualities employers consistently say they need. Many schools and youth-serving organizations are also placing greater emphasis on what college and career readiness nonprofit CFES Brilliant Pathways calls the Essential Skills™: adaptability, resilience, problem solving, teamwork and critical thinking.

In our forthcoming book, America’s Next Dream, we argue that the future of opportunity will depend less on mastering academic systems and more on students’ ability to adapt, collaborate and navigate constant change.

Education cannot continue to emphasize compliance and individual performance while the economy increasingly values initiative and collaboration. Meaningful transcripts must measure leadership, applied problem-solving, mentoring and work-based learning alongside academic achievement.

The future of education will belong to systems that measure not only what students know, but how they adapt, contribute and grow, because employers and students themselves will demand it. The greater world of academics needs to keep pace.

Ray McNulty and Rick Dalton are leaders at CFES Brilliant Pathways and have each spent more than five decades working in education and workforce development. They are co-authors of the book America’s Next Dream, which explores the future of opportunity, talent, and economic mobility in America.