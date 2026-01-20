Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation launches initiative to provide hands-on AI education

The Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced the launch of a training initiative intended to help local small businesses adopt practical artificial intelligence tools that could assist them in operating their businesses.

The Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced on Monday, Jan. 12, the launch of its AI Advantage Program, which will bring local entrepreneurs together for hands-on education on artificial intelligence and workforce innovation.

Supported by Google, the AI Advantage Program is meant to help small business owners adopt artificial intelligence in practical, accessible and immediately useful ways via hands-on instruction, real-world use cases and expert-led training.

By the end of the four-week training initiative, the participants will know how to apply artificial intelligence tools to marketing, customer engagement, workflow automation, data analysis and decision-making, without needing technical backgrounds or prior experience.

In addition to announcing the launch of the program, the Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation also named the inaugural cohort of 23 Bronx-based small businesses that will be taking part. These businesses represent a wide range of industries, sizes and ownership backgrounds.

These include those in professional services, personal care, nonprofit services and emerging growth sectors. Some of these businesses are in their early stages, while others are already established, but are interested in learning practical ways in which artificial intelligence can be integrated into their operations.

“The program is about meeting Bronx businesses where they are and giving them tools they can actually use,” Bronx Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Sorin said.

“Artificial intelligence is already transforming how businesses operate. The AI Advantage Program ensures Bronx entrepreneurs have access to the knowledge, support and resources they need to stay competitive and grow.”

The AI Advantage Program is provided across three cohorts at no cost to the participants. More than 120 businesses registered for the program’s 70 available placements since applications opened on Oct. 6, 2025.

While the first 23 cohorts has already been announced, the coming months will see more cohorts announced.

An onboarding session was held on Wednesday, Jan. 7, to kick off the four-week program, which runs through Friday, Feb. 6, culminating in an in-person graduation ceremony.

Participants like Utopia HR Solutions Founder and President Lisa DeMaria and MindBodyHair Salon Owner Ebony Hayes are being instructed by experienced technology professionals, including Data Ash Girl Founder and MIT-trained analyst at a Fortune 100 company Ashley Scott, Bronx Tech Hub Founder George Nunez and Fix It With Piggy Founder Ashonda Culcleasure.

The program’s curriculum guides the participants through tools and strategies that can be immediately implemented to save time, reduce costs and increase efficiency, all while maintaining a human-centered approach to business growth. An emphasis is placed on real-world application and immediate value.

“The Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation is committed to preparing our workforce and business community for the future of work,” Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation Chair Jessica Gonzalez said.

“The AI Advantage Program demystifies artificial intelligence and translates it into tangible benefits for businesses. By investing in skills that are rapidly becoming essential, we are strengthening our local economy and expanding opportunity.”

This program is in line with the Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s broader mission of advancing workforce development, promoting digital equity and expanding access to high-growth skills in underserved communities. Data will be collected throughout the AI Advantage Program from the participants to help inform future training initiatives, as well as to support ongoing efforts to tailor resources to what is needed by Bronx businesses.

This marks the first of many workforce and small business training initiatives from the Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s education platform. Other planned initiatives will soon be launched.

Those interested in learning more about the AI Advantage Program can email the Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation at info@bronxchamber.org.