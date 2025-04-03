Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation holds 19th Annual Women of Distinction and Scholarship Luncheon

The Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation honored outstanding women, celebrated academic achievement, and awarded $25,500 in scholarships to 17 high-performing, college-bound young women during its 19th Annual Women of Distinction and Scholarship Luncheon, held Friday, March 28, at Villa Barone Manor.

More than 300 business, community, and civic leaders attended the celebration, which recognized leadership and academic excellence across the borough. PIX11’s seven-time Emmy Award-winning reporter Monica Morales served as Mistress of Ceremonies. Hostos Community College President Dr. Daisy Cocco De Filippis delivered a powerful keynote address, inspiring attendees with a message on education, equity, and leadership.

Sharlene Brown, Executive Director of the Castle Hill YMCA, was honored at the event for her visionary leadership in community empowerment and youth development.

“This year’s luncheon was a shining example of what happens when a community unites to uplift one another,” Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation Chair Jessica Ortiz-Gonzalez said. “From honoring Sharlene Brown’s extraordinary service to investing in 17 future leaders, we are committed to empowering the next generation of Bronx women through education, access and opportunity.”

The 17 scholarship recipients included Ugochinyere Agbaeze, Savannah Berrios, Arlyn Chavez, Ashly Cruz, Brianna Dolmo, Mahjabin Eshrat, Elisa Glover, Sarah Moore, and Ashley Almazo Villanueva of University Heights High School; Esther Anning of Bronx Lab High School; Aurora Teofilo Candia and Jaylin Vargas of the Laboratory School of Finance and Technology; Miriam Clemente of Comp Sci High School; Maerah Daniel of Pelham Lab High School; and Shania Evans, Eva-Maria Kuliyeva, and Jewells Ordonez of Celia Cruz Bronx High School of Music.

“This luncheon began nearly two decades ago to celebrate the women shaping the Bronx, and today, it has grown into a powerful force for change,” Bronx Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Sorin said. “We are proud to support and spotlight the voices and potential of young Bronx women who will become tomorrow’s changemakers.”

Scholarships were made possible thanks to the support of Con Edison, Ponce Bank, MBD Community Housing Corporation, Simone Development Companies, Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts, Manhattan Parking Group, Orange Bank and Trust, the Monroe Foundation, Sandra Erickson Real Estate, RiteCheck, KZA Realty Group, the Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy and the Bronx Times Reporter.