Bronx High School of Science student receives $10K prize for academic excellence and community service

Anthony Kim, who recently graduated from the Bronx High School of Science, was named one of the five 2025 New York City Milken Scholars, receiving a $10,000 cash prize for displaying outstanding academic performance, community service, leadership and an ability to persevere in the face of challenges.

In addition to the $10,000 prize, being named a Milken Scholar also grants Kim lifelong access to college advising, career counseling, internship assistance, community service opportunities and a fund to help with graduate school applications, unpaid internships, study abroad programs and other costs associated with their pursuit of a career.

The Milken Scholarship Program, established in 1989 by Mike and Lori Milken, is a joint initiative between the Milken Institute, a non-profit primarily focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life, and the Milken Family Foundation, which works to find and advance great strategies for promoting education in the United States and around the world. High school seniors in New York City, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles County are chosen each year for this program.

At the Bronx High School of Science, Kim was an AP Scholar with Distinction, a member of the National Honor Society, a two-time regional Gold Key Scholastic Art and Writing Awardee and won first place in biochemistry and physics at the National Mathematics and Science Competition.

Kim is an alumnus of the MIT Introduction to Technology, Engineering and Science (MITES). He applied some of these skills as a Bank of America Student Leader, when he developed a file automation program, which he hopes to soon expand across New York City. On top of being able to excel in both STEM and humanities, Kim has also found success in debating, having earned multiple national championship titles in both Lincoln-Douglas debate and policy debate. While leading the Bill of Rights Institute Fellowship, Kim advised on curricular content for more than 50,000 teachers and 5 million students.

While putting together strong grades at the Bronx High School of Science, Kim also worked as project director for Assemblymember Ron Kim’s district office in Queens. In that role, he helped secure more than $640,000 in aid for local families, as well as spearheaded research into public housing that ended up spurring legislation and the reopening of the Section 8 waiting list in New York City. Additionally, Kim led a team that developed a comprehensive government aid kit guide. For these efforts, he received Congressional Recognition, as well as certificates of merit from local assembly members.

The community impact that Kim has made extends beyond his work for Assemblymember Kim’s office. As the non-profit and program development fellow for the YMCA of Greater New York, Kim created a college access initiative. Some of his other roles within the community include being a Boy Scouts of America senior patrol leader, a youth group leader at the Korean Presbyterian Church of Bayside and acting as a private hockey coach for kids for free. He also played the flute in his school’s concert band, serving as section principal. His musical contributions extend to his church orchestra, where he serves as concertmaster.

In the fall, Kim will begin attending Yale, where he will study computer science and engineering. He intends to pursue a career in entrepreneurship and government.

The other four 2025 New York City Milken Scholars include Gumana Elrufai of Brooklyn Technical High School in Brooklyn, Marcellino Melika of Francis Lewis High School in Queens, Janet Omoruyi of New Explorations into Science, Technology and Math High School in Manhattan and Andy Xian of Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan.

In July, the New York City Milken Scholars will travel to Los Angeles to join their fellow 2025 recipients for a three-day summit. There, they will gain valuable insight and guidance through keynote speakers, panel discussions, and interactive activities. The summit also introduces scholars to the long-term support network they’ll have access to throughout college and beyond.