Bronx shooting leaves man critical after bullet passes from neck to head: sources

A 21-year-old man remains in critical condition after he was shot in the neck near the Crotona Park Pool in the Bronx on Sunday afternoon, with the bullet reportedly exiting through his head, the Bronx Times has learned.

According to police sources, the motive for the shocking act of gun violence remains unknown. However, cops say the victim was struck by a bullet steps away from the Crotona Park Pool on Fulton Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. on July 6, just as it was set to open for the summer.

EMS rushed the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. His status was later updated to critical but stable. While initial reports indicated the man was shot in the neck, sources familiar with the case said that the bullet entered through his neck and exited through his head.

Police did not have a description of a shooter at the time of publication.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.