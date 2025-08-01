Bronx students learn cutting-edge tech at Best Buy Geek Squad Academy

Students participate in a two-day intensive technology camp with local Best Buy Geek Squad employees on July 30 and 31, 2025.

Students participate in a two-day intensive technology camp with local Best Buy Geek Squad employees on July 30 and 31, 2025.

Earlier this week, a group of Bronx students became “Junior Agents” after attending a two-day technology camp run by Best Buy’s Geek Squad.

The free camp, held July 30 and 31 at Bronx Community College, hosted students in grades 6 through 12 for an introduction to the latest innovations in AI, gaming, video creation and more.

Christopher Cook, event manager for the Geek Squad Academy, said the academy is a fun way for local employees of the famed computer repair company to share their skills with a new, young audience.

“We want to have the biggest impact on the community that we can,” said Cook in a July 30 interview.

Throughout the program, students designed a house using a professional 3D modeling software called SketchUp, were introduced to block coding, created digital songs and beats, learned how to use a 3D printer for personal and professional projects, and worked in teams to create Lego stop-motion videos. They also took a session called Game Break, where they were given a defective video game and had to fix it.

Students also delved into the world of AI to understand how it gathers information and how to use it responsibly. Along the way, they learned valuable lessons in critical thinking, problem solving and teamwork.

“Everything we’re teaching this week … they can use in the real world,” said Cook.

The academy is meant to have a lasting impact on young people as they see technology as not just something they use but as a real part of their future. “We want them to be more than just consumers. We want them to be creators.”

Reach Emily Swanson at eswanson@schnepsmedia.com or (646) 717-0015. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes