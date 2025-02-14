Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation to host 2025 Women of Distinction and Scholarship Luncheon March 28

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced it will be holding its 19th annual Women of Distinction and Scholarship Luncheon on Friday, March 28, from 12-3 p.m. at Villa Barone Manor, located at 737 Throggs Neck Expwy.

This annual event honors female leaders who have managed to make big contributions to the Bronx community. This year’s honoree will be Castle Hill YMCA Executive Director Sharlene Brown, who will be celebrated for her dedication to community empowerment, promoting health and well-being in the borough and helping to develop youths. Her leadership has helped the Castle Hill YMCA further advance its mission, as well as the large role it plays in supporting many Bronx families.

In addition to honoring Brown, the event will feature 17 high-performing college-bound Bronx high schoolers each receiving $1,500 scholarships for their educational endeavors. These recipients were chosen from a field of dozens of applicants who were nominated by their schools from across the borough.

These scholarships are funded by philanthropic contributions from Con Edison, MBD Community Housing Corporation, Ponce Bank, Simone Development Companies, Orange Bank and Trust Company, the Monroe Foundation, Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts, Manhattan Parking Group, Sandra Erickson Real Estate, KZA Realty Group, RiteCheck, the Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy and the Bronx Times-Reporter.

Hostos Community College President Daisy Coco De Filippis, PhD, will serve as the keynote speaker for this year’s Women of Distinction and Scholarship Luncheon. She is expected to discuss leadership, empowerment and the importance of everyone having access to quality education.

Seven-time Emmy award-winning PIX11-NY reporter and anchor Monica Morales will be the Mistress of Ceremonies for this year’s event. Attendees will be guided through a celebratory and inspirational afternoon by Morales.

Sponsorship opportunities and tickets for the event are available at bit.ly/2025WODLuncheon. Ticket prices are $125 for Chamber members and $150 for future members. Tables of ten can be purchased for $1,100. Sponsorships are available from $2,000-$6,000. Those who would like to learn more about the Women of Distinction and Scholarship Luncheon can contact the Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation at Foundation@BronxChamber.org. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Bronx Chamber of Commerce Foundation, which works to support community development initiatives, educational programs and local business growth.

The Women of Distinction and Scholarship Luncheon was founded by Bronx Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Sorin. The event brings together influential leaders from various Bronx sectors to recognize the achievements of women who have significantly contributed to the local community.