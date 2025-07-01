Bally’s submits $4B Bronx casino plan, promises historic investment

An official rendering of the proposed $4 billion Bally’s Bronx casino and resort, featuring a 2,000-seat event space. The project would be surrounded by the public golf course at Ferry Point, currently operated by Bally’s Golf Links.

Bally’s Corp. announced Friday it has officially submitted a formal application to the New York State Gaming Facility Location Board for a $4 billion casino and resort in the Bronx, competing for one of three downstate gaming licenses to be awarded this year.

The project, dubbed “Bally’s Bronx,” would become the borough’s largest private development if approved, aiming to transform a former landfill, now Ferry Point Park in Throggs Neck, into a 3-million-square-foot destination for gaming, dining and entertainment. The Chairman of Bally’s Corporation, Soo Kim, said Bally’s was ready to hit the ground running if awarded the license.

“This isn’t a plan on paper. This is a ready-to-go development with community at its core,” said Kim in a statement. “From job creation to tax revenue, from infrastructure upgrades to cultural investment, Bally’s Bronx checks every box — and then some.”

The project includes a 500,000-square-foot gaming floor with 3,500 slot machines and 250 table games, including poker. Plans also call for a 2,000-person event center, flexible meeting space, and numerous restaurants and entertainment venues designed to reflect Bronx culture. Parking for approximately 4,600 vehicles is also part of the proposal.

The proposal calls for the city to transfer 16 acres of public parkland to Bally’s—a process known as alienation—which has sparked opposition from residents and environmental advocates. While the land in question represents only a small portion of Ferry Point Park—just under 4% of its 413 acres—it has become a focal point of community concern.

Bally’s is among eight remaining developers competing for the three downstate licenses approved by state lawmakers. The process, which began over a decade ago, has narrowed amid community resistance, with three applicants dropping out. The Bronx bid is one of just seven within New York City and the only one in the borough. The eighth application is to expand Empire City, an existing “racino” that combines a racetrack, slot machines and virtual games, in Yonkers.

The proposals will next each be reviewed by their own Community Advisory Commission, appointed by local elected officials—which will wield significant influence over which bids advance, making community support a critical factor in the next phase.

But like many of the proposals, Bally’s has struggled to gain broad support from local residents. During the land use review process—required to obtain a zoning text amendment and convert, or ‘alienate,’ a piece of public parkland for private use—the project encountered opposition from the local community board and the area’s city council member.

The alienation process advanced through the city council narrowly, only after Mayor Eric Adams weighed in with a letter of support— notably with the support of most of the city council members representing the Bronx, save the council member representing the home district and one other abstention.

Council Member Kristy Marmorato, who represents the district where Bally’s hopes to build the casino, has vowed to fight the project. After the parkland alienation measure advanced through the City Council without her support, Marmorato told the Bronx Times last month, “I will not stop until this harmful proposal is defeated for good.”

Still, Bally’s has made some inroads locally and continues to build community support through ongoing commitments. In April, the nonprofit Bally’s Foundation purchased the Preston High School all-girls Catholic school building in Throggs Neck, saving a beloved institution from closing and earning Bally’s and Kim considerable goodwill among Preston High parents, students and alumni.

“As a Preston parent, I care deeply about opportunities for our daughters and our neighborhood,” said Elisa Toapha, who also spoke of the economic benefits of the proposal. “Bally’s Bronx is investing in workforce development, public space, and community partnerships that will benefit families like mine for generations.”

Bally’s says the development would lead to 15,000 union construction jobs and nearly 4,000 permanent union jobs with average full-time wages of $96,200.

Bally’s also pledged $625 million in community benefit commitments including $100 million for park and waterfront enhancements, $75 million for transportation infrastructure, and $10 million for public safety investments.

“New York, it’s time to Bet on the Bronx!” said Kim, after the application was formally announced. “Bally’s is prepared to make the largest private investment in the borough’s history, and with it a long-term commitment to community benefits for Bronx residents.”

The Community Advisory Commissions must approve a project with a two-thirds vote before it advances to the state board. The final licenses are expected to be awarded by Dec. 31, following zoning and environmental reviews.

“This roadmap gives communities ample opportunity to have their voices heard, establishes a level playing field among multiple competitors, and affords serious applicants the opportunity to participate in a lucrative and transformational process,” said Gaming Facility Location Board chair Vicki Been.