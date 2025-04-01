Bronx casino plan takes step forward as lawmakers introduce parkland bill

Bally’s plan to build a hotel-casino at Ferry Point Park took a major step forward Monday, as a bill introduced in the state legislature marked a milestone in the company’s effort to acquire land for the project.

The proposal requires state approval because it involves the “alienation” of public parkland since a portion of the park needs to be sold or transferred to Bally’s, a private entity, in order for the development to proceed.

The project would require the alienation of approximately 16 acres of the 413-acre Ferry Point Park, currently occupied by the Bally’s Links golf course parking lot, practice area, and clubhouse. In exchange, the company has pledged to provide replacement parkland, rebuild the golf facilities, and implement additional green space improvements.

Bally’s plans to develop a 500,000-square-foot gaming hall on the site, along with a 500-room hotel with a spa and meeting space, retail shops, a 2,000-seat event center, and two parking garages with capacity for up to 4,660 vehicles.

While a decision on the land or the hotel-casino development itself is far from final, State Senator Nathalia Fernandez and Assembly Member Michael Benedetto said introducing the bill ensures that the community remains involved throughout the decision-making.

The project’s Community Advisory Committee (CAC) — comprised of the governor, mayor, State Senator, Assembly Member, Borough President and Council Member who represent the project location — will have the authority to help shape the Bally’s proposal and vote on it down the road, said Fernandez in a March 31 statement.

The bill will “keep this process transparent and allow for the community to properly review a complete proposal,” she said.

“This is not an endorsement of the project, rather it is our determination that the Bronx should be allowed to participate and submit an application [for parkland alienation].”

Even if the hotel-casino is built, “the vast majority” of Ferry Point Park would remain as is, including the waterfront and sports fields, according to Fernandez.

She noted other community benefits promised by Bally’s, such as funding for a new NYPD substation, as well as road widening and a new overpass to ease traffic congestion. Introducing the bill helps hold Bally’s to their promised $625 million in community benefits, she said.

The $4 billion hotel-casino plan— the largest private development proposal in Bronx history, according to Bally’s — is subject to several approvals and processes before it can become a reality.

For one, it must go through the ULURP process to zone the area, which first requires input from the local community board. The board voted 29 to 5 against the project on March 20, but Bally’s ULURP application still proceeds to the Bronx Borough President and Borough Board, and eventually to the City Council and mayor.

Fernandez’s post outlined some additional steps in the process. Bally’s must submit its full proposal to the New York State Gaming Commission by June 27, then the CAC will review it and vote by Sept. 30. The state’s Gaming Facility Location Board will make the final decision, expected by Dec. 1.

Through the legislative process and other requirements, “We’re committed to ensuring that public land is respected, local needs are met, and any promises made are followed through,” said Fernandez.

