Throggs Neck students honored in annual anti-bullying poster contest

The winners of the TNCAP Coalition’s 2025 Annual Poster Contest show off their posters.

The Throggs Neck Community Action Partnership (TNCAP Coalition) held its Annual Poster Contest for local elementary and middle school students on Wednesday, June 4, at the Jeanne Jugan Residence, located at 2999 Schurz Ave.

The yearly event engages young people in the Throggs Neck community on topics related to healthy living and the prevention of alcohol and tobacco use. This year’s theme was “Be a Buddy, Don’t Bully.” Art departments from participating schools worked with the TNCAP Coalition to encourage students to create posters that reflect their vision of a bully-free community.

More than 150 original artworks were submitted from eight school art programs as part of the 2025 contest. Participating schools included M.S. 101, P.S. 14, P.S. 72, St. Frances de Chantal School, St. Benedict School, St. Joseph’s School for the Deaf, the Preston Center of Compassion, and the P&J Beacon after-school programs.

From the pool of submissions, the TNCAP committee selected 13 winners, ensuring that each participating school was represented. The winning students, along with their families, art teachers, and principals, were invited to an in-person awards ceremony. At the event, students received certificates recognizing their achievements, gift bags, and had the opportunity to pose for photos with their artwork on display.

The 2025 contest winners were: sixth-graders Alejandro Wong and Elia Chen of St. Frances de Chantal School; sixth-grader Olivia Albit and seventh-grader Cheyenne Febres of St. Benedict School; fifth-graders Gemma Sanchez and Isabella Sanchez of P.S. 14; third-graders Celvin Amaya and Chloe Martinez of P.S. 72; sixth-graders Olivia Tong and Riley Cruz of M.S. 101; fourth-grader Denisse Prudencio Guzman of St. Joseph’s School for the Deaf; fifth-grader Amaya Gonzalez of the P&J Beacon After-School Program; and seventh-grader Leyla Colon of the Preston Center of Compassion After-School Program.

Each student received a certificate from the TNCAP Coalition, along with an additional certificate presented on behalf of TNCAP Chair Patrick Caruso of Community Board 10. Winners also had the opportunity to speak about the inspiration behind their artwork.

Christine Cavallucci, LCSW, CPP, Executive Director of the Archdiocese of New York Drug Abuse Prevention Program (ADAPP), offered welcoming remarks and co-presented the awards alongside the event’s emcee, Preston Center for Compassion Executive Director Sr. Patricia Warner, RDS, MS.

“Through their amazing artwork, these students truly demonstrated their understanding of the curriculum about creating a healthy, bully-free community,” Cavallucci said.

Attending adults received access to educational resources and prevention tools via QR codes linking to the TNCAP website and the Community Resource App.

The event also highlighted TNCAP’s “Talk. They Hear You.” campaign, which aims to prevent underage drinking and substance use by equipping parents and caregivers with tools to engage in meaningful conversations with their children. Attendees were encouraged to complete a community survey on prevention and harm reduction efforts; those who participated received free medical lock boxes to safely store medications at home.

Additionally, Senior Airman Richard Loutfi of the New York National Guard Counterdrug Task Force was honored with the 2025 TNCAP Member of the Year Award, recognizing his continued commitment to community engagement through the coalition.

“Richard exemplifies what it means to be a devoted Coalition member committed to providing prevention resources and education to businesses that sell alcohol,” Cavallucci said.

TNCAP encourages those who would like to learn more about prevention resources to call them at (718)-904-1333 or to visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Substance Use Prevention Campaign website at https://www.samhsa.gov/talk-they-hear-you.