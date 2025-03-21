Bronx Community Board rejects Bally’s casino project

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In a heated meeting on March 20, Bronx Community Board 10 overwhelmingly voted against a proposal to rezone part of Ferry Point Park for a Bally’s casino complex, rejecting the plan by a vote of 29 to 5.

A standing-room-only crowd packed the ballroom at Villa Barone Manor, where tensions flared as Board Chair Joseph Russo called on residents to share their views. Russo, whose board represents the East Bronx neighborhood of Throggs Neck, repeatedly struggled to maintain order as public opposition to the project dominated the night. However, there were many attendees who supported the proposal.

Several union workers spoke in favor of the proposed $4 billion hotel, casino, entertainment, and retail complex, citing the promise of union jobs and economic benefits for the Bronx.

However, Bally’s pledge of $625 million in community benefits for the Throggs Neck area appeared to do little to sway skeptical residents. Many voiced concerns that the project would bring increased crime, traffic congestion, and the loss of precious parkland.

Tensions ran high, as they did during the Feb. 25 public hearing on the project, and hecklers repeatedly interrupted and delayed the public comment process. When Bally’s Chair Soo Kim was called up, he was repeatedly interrupted by audience members opposing the project.

When Kim began discussing how his company would mitigate traffic congestion in the area, the heckling grew louder, and Russo’s frustration boiled over.

“God damn it, what the hell is wrong with you?” he said. “Where did you guys grow up, in a f—ing barn?”

The crowd erupted into both cheers and jeers, and Russo closed the remainder of the meeting to the public, leaving only the press and representatives of elected officials who were scheduled to speak later.

After board members discussed and voted on the Bally’s proposal, District Manager Matt Cruz thanked the board for its serious consideration.

“I told you this would be the biggest vote of your tenure,” he said.

Cruz also said that he believed most of the union members speaking in favor of the casino were not residents of CB10, based on the sign-in sheet. He also said the Bally’s vote was “not personal” and just one of several controversial issues on the board’s docket.

In a statement to the Bronx Times, Kim said, “We appreciate having had the opportunity to participate in last night’s Community Board 10 meeting and remain grateful for the chance to be part of this important local process. While we acknowledge the Board’s advisory vote, our commitment to the Bronx remains unwavering.”

Although CB10 voted against the Bally’s project, it is far from dead. The community board’s vote is only advisory and is the first step in the ULURP zoning change process that next goes through Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, the Department of City Planning and City Council before landing on the mayor’s desk.

This story was updated at 12:25 p.m. to include comment from Bally’s.

