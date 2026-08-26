Throggs Neck BID honors local veterans during America’s 250th anniversary

The Throggs Neck Business Improvement District marked America’s 250th anniversary by transforming planters along East Tremont Avenue into lasting tributes to local veterans and their service to the country.

The project placed photographs of veterans alongside their names, ranks and years of service on 25 planters throughout the BID. American flags were displayed on the front and back of each planter, creating memorials throughout the commercial corridor and giving residents an opportunity to learn about veterans from their own community.

The project grew out of $130,000 in City Council funding secured by former Councilwoman Marjorie Velázquez and provided to the New York City Department of Transportation through a partnership with the Throggs Neck BID. The funding supported 26 planter locations throughout the district, originally installed with flowers, plants and trees as part of an effort to beautify the neighborhood.

BID Executive Director Bob Jaen said America’s 250th anniversary presented an opportunity to use the planters for something more.

“The country would have never survived 250 years without those people protecting our country and sacrificing their lives,” Jaen told the Bronx Times. “This was done to honor our veterans, who don’t get enough acknowledgement.”

Jaen reached out to veterans associations throughout the Throggs Neck area to identify local veterans for the project. The first three memorial planters were unveiled outside Patricia’s restaurant during the BID’s Flag Day celebration, with the remainder of the project completed in July.

Jaen also thanked BID Chairman Anthony Basso and board member Desiree Sanchez for their work in helping bring the project and celebration together. State Sen. Nathalia Fernandez and Council Member Shirley Aldebol were also thanked for helping sponsor the event.

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Ron Watson, chairman of the Bronx Veterans Parade Committee, spoke at the celebration on behalf of the veteran community.

“The American Flag stands for freedom…it’s worth fighting for!” Watson said.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson also recognized the importance of keeping the stories and sacrifices of local veterans visible throughout the borough.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to our veterans and servicemembers for their sacrifice to our nation. Because of their courage and commitment, we are able to enjoy the freedoms we have today, and it is important that we uplift them and their stories,” Gibson said.

“I am grateful to Throggs Neck Business Improvement District Executive Director Bobby Jean and everyone else who helped bring this important project to life to increase the visibility of the brave men and women who valiantly served our country.”

The planters have since become more than decorations along the commercial corridor. They have become neighborhood memorials, with relatives traveling or making plans to travel from outside New York to see loved ones honored in the community they once called home.

“As long as I’m the executive director, these pictures will stay up forever to respect the veterans,” Jaen said. “They put their lives on the line for our country.”

The BID is also working with local elected officials on plans to enhance the nearby DeRosa O’Boyle Triangle memorial with an additional tribute to local veterans.

What began as a neighborhood beautification project has taken on a larger meaning along East Tremont Avenue, ensuring that the faces and stories of local veterans remain a visible part of the community they served and called home.