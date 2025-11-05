2025 Election: Zohran Mamdani to become the next NYC mayor as Shirley Aldebol, Justin Sanchez win Bronx City Council races

It was a night to remember when shortly after the polls closed, Zohran Mamdani — a 34-year-old assembly member from Queens — was elected as New York City’s 111 mayor. Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, will be the first Muslim candidate ever elected to the highest office in America’s largest city.

Locally, Bronx residents voted in the 2025 mayoral, public advocate, city comptroller, borough president and local city council races. More than 1.7 million votes had been cast citywide as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, including 187,399 votes in the Bronx, according to the city’s Board of Elections (BOE).

The Bronx Times was at polling sites across the borough speaking to voters throughout the day on who they wanted to see for mayor and other local races.

ABC and NBC called the NYC Mayor’s Race for Mamdani just after 9:35 p.m., with roughly 75% of the vote counted. With almost all precincts now reported, Mamdani had slightly over 50% of the vote (1,012,850) over independent former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who nabbed 41.6% (837,398), according to unofficial results from the city Board of Elections.

This election had a historic turnout, with more than 2 million votes cast — the highest number in a mayoral election since 1969. Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, who remained in the race until the very end despite immense pressure from Cuomo and others to drop out, came in third place with 7.16% (144,123).

Mamdani will take office as mayor on New Year’s Day, succeeding Eric Adams, who bowed out of the general election amid low poll numbers in late September and had recently endorsed Cuomo. The mayor-to-be, currently a Queens Assembly member, will also be the second-youngest mayor in the city’s history; Hugh Grant, who served between 1889 and 1892 at just 31 years old.

Throughout the Bronx, the most watched local races were: District 13 City Council, where Shirley Aldebol — a Democrat in her first political campaign — defeated Republican incumbent Kristy Marmorato by more than 1,800 votes. Along with District 17 City Council, where Justin Sanchez — who former was Chief of Staff to State Senator Nathalia Fernandez and Director of Latino Outreach for the New York State Democratic Party — took over from Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr., who is term-limited after eight years in office. Sanchez received 14,106 votes, beating his Republican opponent, Rosaline Nieves by 12,196 votes.

In an official statement following the win, Aldebol thanked her supporters and said, “I promise the people of the East Bronx that I will be a representative for us all, I’ll listen, and I’ll fight like hell for safe streets, quality schools, affordable housing, and economic opportunity for every resident.”

“There is much work to do, but tonight I am hopeful and optimistic that brighter days are ahead for our communities.”

The unofficial results as of Wednesday, Nov. 5, (projected winners are in bold):

Mayor

Zohran Kwame Mamdani (Democrat/Working Families): 50.34%

Curtis A. Sliwa (Republican/Protect Animals): 7.13%

Andrew M. Cuomo (Fight and Deliver): 41.61%

Irene Estrada (Conservative): 0.13%

Jim Walden (Integrity): 0.11%

Joseph Hernandez (Quality of Life): 0.06%

Eric L. Adams (Safe and Affordable/End Antisemitism): 0.31%

Public Advocate

Jumaane D. Williams (Democrat/Working Families): 72.67%

Gonzalo Duran (Republican/Conservative/United Alliance): 24.88%

Marty Dolan (The Unity): 2.26%

City Comptroller

Mark D. Levine (Democrat): 74.87%

Peter Kefalas (Republican/Conservative): 22.80%

Ismael Malave Perez (The Unity): 2.13%

Borough President

Vanessa Gibson (Democrat/Working Families): 82.59%

Grace Marrero (Republican/Conservative): 17.20%

Write-in: 0.20%

Judge of the Civil Court

Shekera Anessa Algarin (Democratic): 98.83%

Write in: 1.17%

Judge of the Civil Court, 1st Municipal Court District

Katherine A. O’Brien (Democratic): 98.82%

Write-in: 1.18%

Judge of the Civil Court, 2nd Municipal Court District

Lauvienska E. Polanco (Democratic): 98.93%

Write-in: 1.07%

City Council, District 8

Elsie Encarnacion (Democratic/Working Families): 84.67%

Tyreek Goodman (Republican/Conservative): 11.98%

Federico Colon (The Unity): 3.12%

Write-in: 0.23%

City Council, District 11

Eric Dinowitz (Democratic): 82.07%

Stylo Sapaskis (Republican): 13.13%

Denise Smith (Conservative): 4.01%

Write-in: 0.79%

City Council, District 12

Kevin C. Riley (Democratic): 90.45%

Franchie Muniz Sr. (Republican): 6.56%

James Washington-Ward (Conservative/United Alliance): 2.78%

Write-in: 0.20%

City Council, District 13

Shirley Aldebol (Democratic/Working Families): 51.59%

Kristy Marmorato (Republican/Conservative): 46.20%

Joel Rivera (The Unity): 2.08%

Write-in: 0.13%

City Council, District 14

Pierina A. Sanchez (Democratic/Working Families): 99.21%

Write-in: 0.79%

City Council, District 15

Oswald J. Feliz (Democratic): 85.63%

Aramis Ocasio (Republican): 11.59%

Gary Lutz (Conservative): 2.54%

City Council, District 16

Althea V. Stevens (Democratic/Working Families): 88.41%

Emmanuel Findlay (Republican/Conservative): 11.42%

Write-in: 0.17%

City Council, District 17

Justin E. Sanchez (Democratic/Working Families): 86.02%

Rosaline Nieves (Republican): 10.49%

Marisol Duran (Conservative): 3.22%

Write-in: 0.27%

City Council, District 18

Amanda C. Farias (Democratic/Working Families): 88.11%

Shuvonkar Saha (Republican): 8.51%

Zenobia Merced Bonilla (Conservative): 2.12%

Wilfredo Hierrezuelo (United Alliance): 1.02%

Write-in: 0.25%

City Council. District 22

Tiffany L. Caban (Democratic/Working Families): 97.28%

Write-in: 2.72%

Results for all races will be certified once all ballots are counted.

Additional reporting by Ethan Stark-Miller and Emily Swanson.