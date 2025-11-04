Community

Election Day 2025 live updates: Bronxites head out to vote in the mayoral election

Election Day kicks off at the Teller Educational Campus in the South Bronx.
Photo by Olivia Seaman

The polls are now open for the 2025 NYC mayoral election! Today, voters will decide on who they want for mayor: Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, independent candidate Andrew Cuomo, or Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.

New Yorkers will also vote in similarly impactful local elections for Borough President, City Comptroller, Public Advocate and City Council members. Voters will also answer six ballot questions, three of which pertain to the creation of affordable housing.

The East Bronx District 13 council race will be one of the city’s most-watched. Republican incumbent Kristy Marmorato faces a challenge from Democrat and labor-backed candidate Shirley Aldobol. The two faced off in a recent BronxNet debate discussing President Donald Trump, public safety, local development projects and more.

Signs supporting Republican candidates Kristy Marmorato for City Council and Curtis Sliwa for mayor on East Tremont Ave. in Throggs Neck.Photo by Emily Swanson

More than 735,000 New Yorkers already cast their ballots during the early voting period from Oct. 25 through Nov. 2, setting a non-Presidential election record for early turnout.

If you’re voting today, polls are open until 9 p.m. Remember: if you are on line at your polling site at closing time, do not leave — you will get a chance to vote.

South Bronx perspectives

Outside Bronx Borough Hall, Joseph Mendez told the Bronx Times, “I just came to vote … because I need a change.”

He said Andrew Cuomo was the “best solution for New York right now because he has experience in New York City, and you know what he’s going to do.”

“I know he would do a good job for us here in New York,” said Mendez. 

Another voter, who declined to provide his name, did not specify who he chose for mayor but said simply, “I don’t want Mamdani to come in.” 

At P.S. 65 Mother Hale Academy on East 141st and Cypress Ave., a voter named Gladys, who declined to provide her last name, said she never misses an election because “that’s one of the ways we can change things, we can better ourselves.”

Gladys said she was most concerned about housing, hunger and homelessness in the city.

“It’s bad, and we as a community should stick together and try to help each other out,” she said.”

Another P.S. 65 voter, Nathasha Bujosa, said she voted for Mamdani because affordable housing was her main concern. 

“Getting a place in New York City is like, I don’t know, fighting a gladiator,” she said. 

Bujosa said studio rents on her street are approaching $2,000, but many households earn $50,000 or less per year. 

“These affordable housings are not built for the people in the neighborhood, nor were we ever in mind,” she said. “So it’s just nice to see someone who actually speaks for the people.” 

This story is a live feed, it will be updated frequently throughout the day. 

