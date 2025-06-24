Shirley Aldebol takes early lead in District 13 Democratic primary as race to reclaim GOP seat heats up

Shirley Aldebol and David Diaz at the Bronx Times candidate forum on May 14

Bronx labor leader Shirley Aldebol was in first place Tuesday night in the Democratic primary for City Council District 13, emerging from a crowded field of six candidates determined to flip the East Bronx seat back to blue after a historic Republican upset in 2023.

The primary remains in the balance, with several candidates still in the running given ranked choice voting.

Aldebol, based on preliminary Board of Election results, garnered 29.9% of the vote on election night, followed by Jacqueline Torres with 20.8%, David Diaz with 18.7, John Perez with 13.3%, Joel R Rivera with 10.5% and Theona Reets-Dupont with 6.1%.

The winner will face Republican incumbent Kristy Marmorato — the first GOP councilmember elected in the Bronx in decades.

Aldebol’s lead was fueled by major endorsements from labor unions — including 32BJ SEIU, where she serves as vice president — and the Bronx Democratic Party. She also raised more campaign funds than any other candidate, according to city campaign finance filings.

District 13 includes Morris Park, Pelham Bay, Throggs Neck, Van Nest, and City Island — neighborhoods that are 62% registered Democratic but have recently trended more conservative.

Marmorato’s 2023 victory over then-incumbent Marjorie Velázquez stunned political observers and highlighted voter dissatisfaction over local issues, particularly housing development and public safety.