Column: WSZIO Westchester Square roundup

Last week, we held the second meeting of the Blondell Commons Men’s Homeless Shelter Community Advisory Board, with participation from Council Member Kristy Marmorato, the district managers of CBs 10 and 11, the head of the Westchester Square BID, neighbors of the shelter, and me.

We learned that the shelter is at full capacity, with 200 men. The shelter has not yet opened the on-site medical clinic or psychological services yet, but is looking to hire people for these positions. So far, the shelter operators have transitioned 30 people out (not sure if this means to supportive housing or affordable housing).

There have been few complaints, although there have been issues with people hanging out and some drinking in Westchester Square. The shelter management would like to know of issues that occur. Please contact 311 or either CB 10 or 11 if you see an issue, and, if possible, take pictures. Of course, if there is a serious issue, like harassment, call 911 right away. We asked about screening for psychological issues, and substance and alcohol abuse, and were told that the screening takes place at a homelessness intake facility, not there, although they deal with issues as they arise. There are no alcohol or drugs allowed in the shelter.

We asked the shelter management to tell us what donations would be most useful, because many residents have nothing when they enter. If you would like to donate any of the following, please drop off at the shelter on 1400 Blondell Ave.:

New socks

New men’s underwear

New personal hygiene products

Gently used clothing (pants, shorts, shirts, shoes….)

Coats, jackets (gently used) in winter

Remember, Westchester Square has had a long-standing issue with the homeless and people from the methadone clinic hanging out. However, they are not necessarily from the Blondell shelter (I received a complaint about a homeless woman who the person thought was in the shelter; there are only men there), so report any incidents as they occur.

In other news, the City Council has approved the alienation of parkland preparing the way for the Bally’s casino. Although it was passed, a shout out to our Council Member Kristy Marmorato, who defended the right of parkland to remain parkland in this case.

It is now 97 degrees outside as I write this, with 100 predicted for tomorrow. This excessive heat can be dangerous. Please be sure to stay inside in air conditioning and remain hydrated. Or you can find a local cooling center at health.ny.gov/environmental/weather/cooling/, or by calling 311 to find one near you. Libraries can also act as cooling centers: nypl.org/community/resources/health-wellness/cooling-centers.

On another note: the 25th annual Family Fun Day will be held at Pelham Bay Park Playground for all children from 12-3 p.m., sponsored by WSZIO and NYC Parks. There will be our favorite magician, Simply Magic and Wonderspark Puppets, in addition to arts and crafts, face painting and information tables. We hope you will join us (hopefully it will not rain or be over 90 degrees!).

We also decorated the Westchester Square Branch Library window for summer with an under the sea theme; stop by and check it out.

We live in uncertain times right now. I wish you all a great summer. Stay safe, sane and healthy.

TTFN.