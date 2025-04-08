Marmorato, colleagues push back against mandatory composting program

A group of City Council Members, including Bronx representative Kristy Marmorato, is challenging New York City’s newly enforced mandatory household composting program, calling it an unnecessary burden on already overwhelmed residents.

The lawmakers—members of the “Common Sense Caucus”—are preparing to introduce legislation next week that would make the composting initiative voluntary rather than mandatory. The caucus includes Marmorato along with Council Members Robert Holden, Vickie Paladino, Joann Ariola, Susan Zhuang, Inna Vernikov and David Carr.

The city’s composting mandate, which officially went into effect in October 2024, entered its enforcement phase on April 1. Since then, the Department of Sanitation (DSNY) has begun issuing fines to residents who fail to separate their food waste from regular garbage. First-time violations come with a $25 fine, with penalties increasing for repeat offenses.

“New Yorkers are already overwhelmed by so many burdensome rules and regulations, and now the city wants to mandate household composting,” the caucus said in a statement. “These programs may be well-intentioned, but the city should encourage residents to participate by incentivizing, not penalizing them.”

Under the rules, all food waste—including meat, dairy, fruit, vegetables, and prepared foods—must be placed in designated compost bins on recycling days. Yard waste and food-soiled paper products, such as napkins and pizza boxes, must also be separated.

Marmorato, a first-term Republican who represents neighborhoods in the east Bronx, has been vocal in her opposition to the mandate. She and her colleagues argue that the policy places an extra financial strain on working-class residents and property owners, particularly those in communities already contending with a high cost of living.

Council Member Joann Ariola, a southeast Queens Republican, echoed that concern, saying the program amounts to “double taxation” by forcing residents to buy compost bins after already paying for city sanitation services.

“We cannot keep allowing the city to double tax our residents and will continue to fight for everyday, hardworking New Yorkers,” Ariola said.

Buildings with fewer than nine residential units face $25 fines for a first offense, $50 for a second, and $100 for additional violations. Larger buildings can be fined $100, $200, and $300 for successive offenses. Sanitation inspectors are permitted to inspect garbage bags to ensure compliance.

Council Member Vickie Paladino, a Republican who represents northeast Queens, criticized the rollout on social media, claiming the city is more interested in collecting revenue through fines than in protecting the environment.

“Literally nobody is going to do this, nor should they. It’s a ridiculous, messy, and costly burden with essentially zero benefit. In fact, they want noncompliance so they can write fines,” she wrote.

The DSNY maintains that the program is a critical component of the city’s sustainability goals, designed to reduce landfill waste and cut carbon emissions. But as enforcement begins, opposition from lawmakers like Marmorato continues to grow.

The Common Sense Caucus plans to introduce its legislation during the upcoming Council session, hoping to shift the focus from penalties to voluntary participation and education.