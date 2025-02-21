Photos: 45th Precinct holds several events with Bronx residents

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The 45th Precinct, serving the Bronx neighborhoods of Co-op City and City Island, hosted multiple events in mid-February.

Led by Detective Hannah Rivera, the precinct’s Community Affairs team organized the gatherings to strengthen relationships between the police department and local residents.

On Thursday, Feb. 13, hundreds of community members came together with the precinct for a Valentine’s Day celebration in Co-op City.

The Starbucks at 346 Baychester Ave. hosted and sponsored a “Coffee with a Cop” event on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Chess with a Cop was held at the precinct stationhouse, located at 2877 Barkley Ave., on Wednesday, Feb. 19. This event was sponsored by District 13 Council Member Kristy Marmorato and the 45th Precinct Community Council.