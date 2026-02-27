Saint Barnabas Hospital hosts celebration honoring Dominican changemakers during Dominican Heritage Month

From January 21 to February 27, Dominican Heritage Month honors the contributions of Dominicans through parades, music and food.

In Belmont, Saint Barnabas Hospital (SBH), organized a celebration honoring Dominican community change makers during Dominican Heritage Month.

Local band El Trio Ideal provided entertainment for the afternoon by performing Latin music. Guests swayed to the music with a Bachata style.

From January 21 to February 27, Dominican Heritage Month honors the contributions of Dominicans through parades, music and food. The month-long celebration signifies the Dominican Republic’s independence from Haiti in 1844, as well as their resilience and culture.

More than 700,000 Dominicans live in New York City, where the Bronx is home to more than 300,000, which is nearly half of the city’s Dominican population.

Among those honored at the event were SBH Telecommunications Technician Joshua Brito, lieutenant and operations coordinator Joreyni Martinez and Honorable Miguelina Camilo who is the chief of staff to NYC Council Speaker Julie Menin – who is the first Latina and first woman to serve in the role.

“There’s a lot of pride in Quisqueya, as we call it, in our mother lands,” said Brito, explaining what his Dominican heritage means to him.

“I hope that what [guests] take away from this event is being proud of where we come from and the strong culture we have… the possibilities, everything is possible and just being part of our community is very important.”

In her speech, Miguelina Camilo highlighted her work that uplifts Dominicans across the city.

“I’m honored to be recognized as a Dominican honoree from friends, family and community that really has seen me grow up and has seen me serve and give back, which is what I really love to do,” Camilo said.

She views her work as more than just a job, but a testament to what is possible.

“The work of giving back, it’s not just work, it’s just part of who I am. And in the new role of Chief of Staff, when we talk about being first, ‘siendo la primera,’ we cannot be the last,” Camilo said.

“My goal is always to make those achievements and make sure that I’m bringing people with me.”

Camilo said that her office just hired two new secretaries and senior advisors who are Dominican, so that long after her, the City Council can keep having representation.

The last honoree to speak with the crowd was Lt. Joreyni Martinez from the 48th precinct in the Bronx.

“I’m very proud to be Dominican and to be representing my flag. I’m also very proud and humbled by this award and to represent [Dominicans] during the Dominican Heritage Month,” Martinez said.

Anderson Torres, president and CEO of Rain Total Care, a multi-social service agency for seniors and the disabled, attended the event to celebrate the achievements of Dominican leaders in the community.

“The R.A.I.N. organization was established in 1964 and during the transition over the decades, we’ve grown to serve different cultures, but there’s a large cultural base especially in our workforce that represents the Dominican culture,” Torres said.

“To be able to celebrate and partake in a festive activity that recognizes leadership is something that we definitely want to support and understand that it recognizes and amplifies the wonderful work that’s being done by leaders in the Dominican culture.”

Reach Keke Grant-Floyd at keiwana.grantfloyd19@gmail.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!