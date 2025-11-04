BREAKING: Democrat Shirley Aldebol defeats Republican Kristy Marmorato in District 13 race

Democrat Shirley Aldebol celebrated her win over incumbent Republican Kristy Marmorato at the Bronx Dems headquarters on Nov. 4, 2025.

In the District 13 City Council race, Shirley Aldebol, a Democrat in her first political campaign, defeated Republican incumbent Kristy Marmorato by more than 1,800 votes.

Preliminary Board of Elections results show that Aldebol received 51.59% of the vote, Marmorato 46.2% and independent candidate Joel Rivera 2.08%.

The East Bronx district that includes Throggs Neck, Pelham Parkway, City Island and Morris Park has now flipped back to the Democrats after Marmorato handed a stunning defeat to Democratic incumbent Marjorie Velázquez in 2023.

Aldebol had a long career as a labor executive and union organizer and was endorsed by the city’s prominent labor unions. She lives in Throggs Neck and has a son who attends Cornell University.

At a small election night gathering at the Bronx Democratic headquarters, Aldebol told the Bronx Times she felt more and more confident she would win as the election grew nearer. “I really felt, especially for the last few weeks, that there was a different energy out there,” she said. “I’m excited to get started.”

