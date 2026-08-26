Throggs Neck BID raises concerns over tensions with Halal truck on East Tremont Avenue

A food vendor’s alleged parking violations and confrontational behavior have sparked concerns along the East Tremont Avenue corridor.

The Throggs Neck BID executive director Bobby Jaen, who was appointed as the organization’s first ever executive director in 2020, told the Bronx Times there had been a parked commercial truck and Halal food cart causing a disturbance along East Tremont Avenue during the week of Monday, August 10.

Jaen said he had multiple interactions with the Halal truck operator in failed attempts to admonish the vendor, after the merchant had allegedly parked his commercial vehicle on East Tremont Avenue overnight, which is strictly prohibited.

Despite the fact East Tremont Avenue is a major thoroughfare with commercial zones, general street storage of commercial trucks overnight is not allowed, according to NYC Department of Transportation’s traffic rules and regulations.

The vendor, believed to be from Queens, had apparently also chained the food cart to a parking sign post, according to Jaen, which also violates local municipal codes including Section 16-122(b) of the NYC Administrative Code, which prohibits unauthorized attachments to public areas.

“I just wonder why he wants to come into the Bronx and show disrespect to our community,” Jaen said, adding he didn’t know of any personal vendetta between the vendor and any local businesses.

When he attempted to admonish the vendor, Jaen said the man was confrontational and threatened to bring 20 more food trucks onto the East Tremont Avenue corridor and the Throggs Neck neighborhood.

The commercial truck has a sign on the vehicle hood which reads “Welcome Halal Girl.” The food cart has a blue and white Halal certification symbol outlined by an eight-pointed star, also known as Rub el Hizb, which is a traditional Islamic symbol.

“If you do business here, have a level of respect for the people here,” Jaen said. “This guy is just being a bully and pushing his weight around.”

Jaen also said the food truck operator made multiple threats to put Ranch Deli & Grill, located at 3511 E. Tremont Ave. and just around the corner from the 45th Precinct, out of business.

Ranch Deli & Grill owner Amir Albaz said the vendor followed through on his previous threat and dispatched three more trucks to cause more of a disruption in front of his business.

“We told him he couldn’t park here and he wouldn’t listen,” Albaz said. “Then he went and parked in front of the [Schuyler Hill] funeral home.”

He claimed the purveyor, who according to Albaz would leave and come back several times throughout the day, attempted to extort him.

“He just told me to pay him $25,000 and then he would leave us alone,” Albaz added.

Albaz also told the Bronx Times he is unacquainted with the vendor, but believes he owns a Queens-based business.

After the initial incidents early in the week, Jaen reached out to the NYC DOT, but the agency told him they lacked enforcement authority in the matter.

Jaen then reached out to Deputy Inspector Anderson Ortiz, commanding officer of the 45th Precinct, who sent officers to respond to the scene. According to Jaen, the individual was given multiple tickets but not arrested by NYPD.

DCPI, speaking on behalf of the 45th Precinct, did not provide an update to the situation.

Despite the commotion caused by the commercial truck and food cart, the owner has displayed what appears to be a ‘A’ letter grade card issued by the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

“My job is to protect Throggs Neck business owners — and I will continue to do that no matter what,” Jean said.

Not wanting to further escalate the situation, Jaen did not disclose the name of the food truck company. The Bronx Times was unable to identify the name of the vendor.

Jaen spoke with the Bronx Times the following week on August 14 and said there had not been any signs of the vendor since the week prior.

“We don’t know what he’s going to do next, we just hope he doesn’t come back,” Jaen added.