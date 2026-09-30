Eastchester Bay rescue renews residents concerns over late-night boat activity

A 33 year old woman was rescued from Eastchester Bay near City Island in the early morning hours after going overboard from a boat. The boat’s operator was later arrested for operating the vessel while intoxicated, renewing longstanding concerns over late night boat parties, suspected illegal charters and enforcement on the eastern Bronx waterfront.

The emergency began on Sept. 12 at approximately 1:17 a.m., when authorities received a call reporting a woman in the water near the Throggs Neck peninsula.

A large search and rescue operation followed involving NYPD Harbor, NYPD Aviation, FDNY marine units and specialized units from both departments, including divers. Drones were also used to search the surrounding waters.

The search lasted more than 35 minutes. The boat continued drifting after the woman went overboard, making it difficult for responders to determine the exact location where she initially entered the water.

The woman, who is from the west Bronx, was eventually located and pulled from the water. She was transported to Jacobi Medical Center. As of the time of publication, she remained in the ICU.

At approximately 3 a.m., the operator of the vessel was allegedly arrested and charged with operating the vessel while intoxicated, along with additional charges, according to information provided to the Bronx Times. The operator tested above the legal alcohol limit.

Exactly how the woman ended up in the water remains unclear.

For residents surrounding Eastchester Bay and City Island, the Sept. 12 incident has brought attention back to an issue they say they have been dealing with for years.

A City Island resident who has been documenting the issue and asked to remain anonymous said residents have repeatedly contacted agencies and provided videos of late night activity on the water.

“At this point, this is so much more than just noise complaints,” the resident said. “We’ve been dealing with music and bass for months, years actually, and sometimes it’s for hours and into 4 or 5 in the morning. We call 311, NYPD Harbor Patrol, the Coast Guard, we send videos and document everything and yet we’re still dealing with the same thing night after night.”

The resident said the concern goes beyond quality of life and has become a larger issue of safety on Eastchester Bay.

Concerns have also been raised about unauthorized passenger charters, where boat operators allegedly take paying passengers onto the water without meeting the requirements of a legal charter operation.

Those considering private boat trips are encouraged to check the captain’s credentials and make sure the operation is legitimate, particularly when trips for large groups are advertised with alcohol included.

The incident also serves as a reminder of the importance of safety while using the city’s waterways. Boaters and passengers should always wear a properly fitted life jacket, particularly when traveling at night, and should never operate a vessel while under the influence of alcohol.

For waterfront residents, the rescue is another reason they believe enforcement needs to happen before an emergency rather than after one.

The push for additional Harbor Patrol coverage is not new. Waterfront communities surrounding Eastchester Bay have called for a greater NYPD Harbor presence for years as residents have dealt with late night noise and raised concerns about safety and enforcement on the water.