Throgs Neck Little League hosts country music fundraiser with ‘Nashville in the Neck’

Throgs Neck Little League welcomed almost 200 people to its field on Aug. 28 for “Nashville in the Neck” a fundraiser that brought Little League families and the surrounding community together for a night of live music and fun.

Kickin Nash performed throughout the night from a truck provided by CAS Auto Body that was used as the stage.

The five member band performs throughout New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania and plays a mix of country and rock. Their music includes everything from current country artists like Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen to classic country and rock, giving the crowd plenty to enjoy throughout the night.

The money raised from Nashville in the Neck will help with the general costs of running Throgs Neck Little League (TNLL) each year. The event also gave parents, coaches and volunteers a chance to enjoy a night at the field with friends and neighbors.

“The TNLL is so proud of all the boys and girls who participate in our baseball and softball programs,” said TNLL President Dan O’Connor. “Nashville in the Neck was a way to fundraise, but also give their parents a chance to kick back and enjoy a night at the TNLL complex.”

O’Connor said the league wants the field to continue to be a place for not only its players and families, but the entire Throggs Neck community.

“Throgs Neck Little League has always been about more than what happens on the field,” O’Connor said. “We want this to be a place where our Little League families and the surrounding community can come together, have a good time and feel at home.”

After the turnout for Nashville in the Neck, TNLL is hoping to bring more bands to the field and host similar events, possibly beginning next spring.

Before then, the league is getting ready for Halloween.

TNLL will partner with Assembly Member Michael Benedetto for a Halloween weekend celebration around Oct. 31 and is inviting families from throughout the neighborhood to come out and take part.

The festivities will include a parade beginning at noon and a costume contest at 2 p.m.