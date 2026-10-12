City launches campaign to help thousands reapply for SNAP benefits under new federal rules

New York City is ramping up efforts to help New Yorkers put food on the table after new federal requirements made thousands of residents ineligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced.

The outreach campaign comes as 26,500 New Yorkers were stripped of their SNAP benefits since March, according to the city. The federal program, which provides food assistance to low-income households, underwent significant changes under President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act or H.R. 1, which brought stricter eligibility requirements.

Oct. 1 marked the start of a new three-year tracking period, allowing people who lost benefits under the rules to reapply and receive up to three additional months of assistance, if otherwise eligible.

“We are taking a boots-on-the-ground approach to this because the consequences for New Yorkers are quite significant,” Mamdani told the Bronx Times in an interview.

The city says that it has assisted more than 220,000 New Yorkers since January, knocking on more than 10,000 doors and conducting 40,000 phone calls. The administration is also coordinating across city agencies to identify recipients who may qualify for exemptions, including those related to medical conditions and caregiving responsibilities.

“We reduced the paperwork burden on New Yorkers and helped hundreds of thousands of people keep their SNAP benefits, preserving more than $800 million in food assistance. Still, 26,500 New Yorkers lost benefits, most of them young men without children,” said Department of Social Services Commissioner Erin Dalton.

“On Oct. 1, they become eligible to reapply, and we’re bringing the same smart, targeted approach to get that number as close to zero as we can. Through an awareness campaign and targeted outreach, we’ll reach these New Yorkers directly and connect them to the city resources that can help,” Dalton said.

The administration has partnered with more than 100 community-based organizations to help connect residents with work opportunities and training that could help them meet the new requirements. The city is also launching public awareness campaigns through flyers, advertisements, social media and other city-owned communication channels, while holding information and training sessions for community partners.

“Nutritious foods should be affordable and accessible to every New Yorker,” said Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Dr. Helen Arteaga.

“At a time when too many New Yorkers are already struggling to make ends meet, the federal government has created new barriers to accessing food assistance. New York City has stepped up to help, and we will continue doing everything we can to connect New Yorkers with the benefits they need.”

Still, the consequences of the new rules are dire for the Bronx, where food insecurity remains rampant. More than 20% of the Bronx is food insecure, according to 2022 data from Feeding America.

While the city is working with community-based organizations to connect residents with assistance, those groups are also facing pressure to help fill gaps left by the loss of federal benefits. The city is also preparing to open its first city-run grocery store in Hunts Point, which is expected to offer residents discounted food.

The state is also stepping in to help residents affected by new federal requirements. Medicaid Director Amir Bassir said the Bronx would be exempt from new Medicaid work requirements because its unemployment rate meets the threshold established under H.R. 1, POLITICO first reported.

The provision allows exemptions for counties with unemployment rates at least 1.5 times the national average. The Bronx’s unemployment rate is 7.1%, meeting the threshold.

“We’re thankful that Governor Hochul is committed to addressing food insecurity at a similar level of urgency as we are,” Mamdani said.

“I’ve always said when it comes to the president that there are a number of policy disagreements that we have,” Mamdani continued. “I will always use the opportunity when we speak or meet to think about the things that we could do together to deliver for New Yorkers. This is a federal policy that has been very difficult for New Yorkers.”

For help re-enrolling in SNAP, call 718-SNAP-NOW or go to nyc.gov/accesshra.

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