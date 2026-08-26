10 Crotona Park tennis courts resurfaced as U.S. Open returns to Queens

The city unveiled 10 newly resurfaced tennis courts in Crotona Park on Aug. 26, as the U.S. Open gets underway in Queens.

The courts at the Cary Leeds Tennis Center are the only public tennis courts in the Bronx with lights for nighttime play. The renovation comes as Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the USTA announced that 1,000 U.S. Open tickets will be made available to New York City residents for $100 each.

“The Crotona Park courts are ready to host the fiercest matches as tennis season peaks in New York City,” Mamdani said.

“In just three weeks, these 10 NYC Parks courts have been transformed into professional-grade public spaces for play, learning and connection. This partnership reflects what we have seen time and time again this summer: every New Yorker, no matter their age, experience or skill level, deserves a beautiful, welcoming place to play the sports they love.”

The courts at the Cary Leeds Tennis Center are the only public tennis courts in the Bronx with lights for nighttime play. They were renovated through a $250,000 investment from New York Junior Tennis & Learning, the USTA Foundation and Yonex.

The work included patching the courts and applying a new sports coating. It was completed in just three weeks through NYC Parks’ Adopt-a-Park program, which allows private organizations and individuals to fund improvements to public parks and recreational facilities.

The U.S. Open main draw is scheduled to begin Aug. 30 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.

The ticket initiative follows a similar effort during the World Cup, when the administration secured discounted tickets for New Yorkers.

“Venus and Serena Williams got their start on public courts in Compton. There’s no reason the next champion can’t get their start right here at Crotona Park,” said Councilmember Justin Sanchez.

“These courts give Bronx kids a place to fall in love with the game and begin their road to Flushing Meadows.”

The Crotona Park courts are also used for NYJTL programming and events, including the Mayor Dinkins Cup, a free junior interscholastic tennis competition.

NYJTL received approximately $500,000 from the USTA Foundation and Yonex through the USTA Foundation’s Community Impact Hub initiative. The organization allocated $250,000 of that grant to the Crotona Park courts, with additional support from the USTA Foundation’s Young Professional Initiative.

Reach Marina Samuel at msamuel@schnepsmedia.com. For more coverage, subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!