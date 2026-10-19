Firefighters contain Fordham auto body shop fire, rescue cat from building

Firefighters were able to contain a fire in the rear of an auto body shop at 2170 Webster Avenue in Fordham on Monday morning. Units were able to remove a cat from the building.

Units from the 7th Division began receiving calls for the fire at 11:40 a.m. Engine Company 48 and Ladder Company 56 arrived to smoke showing from the one story building.

Some 65 firefighters from 12 units used three hoselines to knock down the main body of fire, the smoke condition from the fire also impacted a one story auto body show next door. Rays of light shined through the smoke as firefighters walked in and out of the building and truck companies cut holes in the roof.

Searches throughout the buildings yielded negative results for trapped workers.

Radio traffic over the radios indicated lithium ion batteries were found in the structure but not determined to be the cause of the fires.

The FDNY’s Fire Marshals Office will determine the cause and origin of the fire. The fire was placed under control by Division 7 at 12:15 p.m.