The Mamdani administration is taking Bronx landlord Barry Singer to court, testing a first-of-its-kind legal strategy to hold chronically negligent building owners accountable.

The New York City Law Department sued real estate investor and developer Barry Singer in Bronx Supreme Court, seeking more than $10 million in damages and civil penalties over hazardous conditions at 11 buildings in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

The lawsuit alleges that Singer, who was #1 on the Public Advocate Worst Landlords list in 2024, has failed to address hundreds of violations, leaving dangerous conditions that threaten tenants and the public and requiring legal intervention. It also states that Singer avoided paying the city more than $1.05 million, including those for emergency repair work and pest control performed after the landlord failed to do so.

The city is testing a new strategy, using New York’s False Claims Act, which is typically used to penalize contractors, healthcare providers, or other entities who defraud city and state governments.

The case against Stringer would be the city’s first use of the law against a building owner for allegedly avoiding payments owed to the city for emergency repairs, pest control and code violations fees, according to the Mayor’s office.

“It is untried, but if successful, it could be replicated for other chronically bad landlords,” Housing Preservation and Development Commissioner Dina Levy told the Bronx Times.

The lawsuit is part of Mamdani’s Fix the City initiative, which aims to develop new enforcement strategies against negligent landlords. The new strategy was developed in collaboration with legal advocacy group Housing Rights initiative who did early research into the case’s legal merit.

“We will not stand idly by while landlords neglect their buildings and leave tenants in dangerous living conditions for decades,” Mamdani said. “When the same old tools fail to deliver results, we will use new strategies to hold noncompliant landlords accountable and win justice for tenants.”

The False Claims Act could give the city greater leverage than the fines Singer has already accumulated. The law allows the city to seek treble damages, or three times the amount owed. In Singer’s case, that provision helped push the potential penalties above $10 million, according to Dina Levy, commissioner of the Department of Housing Preservation and Development.

If the city wins a judgment, the debt would become a lien administered by the Department of Finance that could take priority over an existing mortgage, Levy said. That could make it difficult for Singer to refinance or sell his properties, or for lenders to move forward with foreclosure proceedings, without first addressing the city’s claim.

“It puts a lot of new power in our hands, particularly as it relates to potentially forcing a change of ownership,” Levy said.

The strategy could also help the city pursue a change in ownership through a revival of its former third-party transfer program, now being revisited under the name Safer Homes Act.

One of Singer’s buildings at 2500 Webb Ave has racked up 456 violations, including 183 classified as immediately hazardous.

The city alleges its facade poses an immediate hazard with the potential to collapse. Another Bronx building Singer owns on 3030 Heath Ave has been under a full vacate order since a four-alarm fire in 2025, and has not made repairs.