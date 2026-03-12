Mayor Mamdani announces $2.17 million court judgment against notorious South Bronx landlord Seth Miller

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a “landmark victory” against a notorious NYC landlord on March 12, who was issued a major financial penalty in court for allowing residents of 919 Prospect Ave. to live in conditions the mayor described as “near complete neglect.”

According to Mamdani, the March 2 court judgment against Seth Miller and Aegis Realty marked the first time the courts levied the maximum civil penalties against an owner under the Nuisance Abatement Law — up to $1,000 per day if housing violations are not promptly addressed. Miller was also ordered to pay $2.174 million in retroactive penalties covering April 2019 to 2025.

Miller’s name is all too familiar among those involved in tenants’ rights, including Cea Weaver, who heads the Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants and joined Mamdani at the press conference.

When Attorney General Letitia James was NYC Public Advocate, she dubbed 919 Prospect Ave. the worst building in the borough and Miller one of the city’s worst landlords, and he remains at number 40 on the current list.

The Bronx Times did not receive a response for comment from Miller.

919 Prospect Ave. has 42 rent-stabilized units and 53 open violations relating to inadequate heat and hot water, mold, mice and roach infestations, lead-based paint, loose façade debris without required scaffolding and other problems that Mamdani said have persisted for years, resulting in more than 1,000 complaints in the past two years.

The tenants have organized since 2016 with TakeRoot Justice but faced many challenges in bringing their landlord to justice. Mamdani said the owner has retaliated against tenants by locking them out and taking them to court.

At the press conference, Mamdani vowed to bring more cases like the one against Miller and Aegis Realty.

He said the court decision should “put other bad landlords across our city on notice. If you do not change your ways, we now have a strong precedent to pursue the same kind of legal action against you.”

Speaking to tenants, he said, “I promise that if your landlord does not responsibly steward your home, City Hall will take action to protect you.”

News of the court ruling came the day after Mamdani attended the Bronx Rental Ripoff hearing, a forum in each borough where residents can speak directly about problems in their buildings. Mamdani said at the press conference that the hearings were not simply a listening exercise but a means for residents to inform real policy and action.

More cases like Miller’s will likely be forthcoming, as Mamdani said he plans to beef up the city’s legal budget to add 200 more attorneys and 100 support staff members.

Borough President Vanessa Gibson applauded the city’s action and encouraged residents to always call 311 to report substandard housing conditions.

“Do not be afraid because you have rights,” she said. “New Yorkers should never have to choose between affordability, quality and safety.”

One of the tenants who stood alongside Mamdani was Maria Rodriguez, who has lived at 919 Prospect her entire life, since 1977.

“I feel good because at least something was done about it, after waiting so many years,” Rodriguez told the Bronx Times.

She said she pays $950 per month for her apartment, which was recently painted, “but they did a sloppy job.” Rodriguez also said she’s dealt with elevator outages and inconsistent heat and water.

After years of organizing with her neighbors, “I hope it will teach [Miller] a lesson,” she said. “It might take a lot of years, but things will be done.”

Reach Emily Swanson at eswanson@schnepsmedia.com or (646) 717-0015.